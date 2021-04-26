 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 bodies found in car in Lake Eufaula
0 comments

3 bodies found in car in Lake Eufaula

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
042321-ent-wreck-p1

Eufaula Police Chief Steve Watkins confirmed to the Tribune that a car containing three bodies has been discovered in Lake Eufaula near Creek Town Park Monday morning.

Watkins said a passerby notified a crossing guard of the car in the lake, and the crossing guard called the department to make a report. 

The coroner’s office confirmed that three bodies were submerged in the lake, but that they could not confirm their conditions.

Watkins said the investigation has been passed to the Alabama Bureau of Investigation (ABI) and could not share further information at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the ABI anonymous hotline at 1-800-392-8011.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available. 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

Eufaula baseball downs Ariton

Ethan Black was clutch at the plate with runners on base last Friday, driving in four runs on two hits to lead the Eufaula High School varsity…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert