3 bodies found in car in Lake Eufaula

Eufaula Police Chief Steve Watkins confirmed to the Tribune that a car containing three bodies has been discovered in Lake Eufaula near Creek Town Park Monday morning.

Watkins said a passerby notified a crossing guard of the car in the lake, and the crossing guard called the department to make a report.

The coroner’s office confirmed that three bodies were submerged in the lake, but that they could not confirm their conditions.

Watkins said the investigation has been passed to the Alabama Bureau of Investigation (ABI) and could not share further information at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the ABI anonymous hotline at 1-800-392-8011.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.