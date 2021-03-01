Last week, I wrote about three of my most commonly lost items. This week, I want to share a few more such items. I would begin by recapping those first three lost items, but I’ve lost the list. If I remember correctly, those three were my keys, cell phone, and remote controls. I still haven’t found my keys, but here are a few more things I have lost.

Cars. Now, I know you are probably asking, “How could you possibly lose a car?” Well, I can tell you from experience, you can. Usually, I simply forgot where I parked. This is often a problem at the club where I play racquetball because there are two almost identical parking areas on each side of the complex. To simplify confusion, I usually try to park on the same side every time. This also prevents me from looking like I’ve lost my mind as I wander around the parking lot searching for my truck. Then there was that one time, when after a Braves’ baseball game, I couldn’t find my car. That was because a thief had driven it off. That time I had not lost the key to my car, but the car to my key!