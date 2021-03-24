A lesson in leadership

The young pastor wanted to see his church grow. The fact it was relatively small and stable in the middle of a growing community was burdensome to him. But he didn’t have his team on board. He didn’t know how to build relationships with key leaders and how to solicit their help in ministry. In fact, he lost patience with those who didn’t share his vision, thinking them unconcerned or unspiritual.

The pastor listened to leading pastors in his denomination for direction. Several mega-church pastors talked about their being “vice-regents” under God, and accountable to him for making major decisions about church health and vitality. One of these large-church pastors called himself a “benevolent dictator,” and in pastors’ meetings told about doing things without his deacons’ knowledge or approval because “God told him.”

The young pastor believed he was well-schooled and had a good grasp of biblical knowledge, but continued to listen to the leading pastors in his denomination—the practitioners—to shape his thinking about leadership.