A lesson in Thanksgiving meal prep

Miranda Hamm, a second grade teacher at Eufaula Primary School, asked her class to explain how to cook a turkey or how to cook a Thanksgiving meal. Here are the answers - ignore any errors - enjoy!
- “First you see what you like to eat. Then you kuk it. Next, you wate on it to kuk. Then you fixs peoples plates.” — Kenoria
- “This is how to prepare Thanksgiving dinner. First, you need a turkey. Next you need gravy. Then you need mashed potatoes. Then you give thanks. Finally, you eat.” — Treasure
- “This is how to prepare Thanksgiving. First you stuff the turkey. Second you cook it. Then you cut it. lastly, you eat it. In conclusion this is how to make Thanksgiving dinner. ” — Jaxon
- “How to prepare Thanksgiving dinner! you have to decorate your table. After that you have to get a turkey. Then you have to invite some of your family. Finally, you can eat. ” — Dulce
- “How to prepare Thanksgiving day dinner. First you have to kill a turkey. Then take out all the feathers. Next cuk the turkey for 20 minutes. Then tak it out. Now to make the pie. You need some badder in a round circle. Then you put it in the oven. finally take it out and eat with your family. ” — Esmeralda
- “This is how to prepare dinner for thanksgiving. First, you go buy the ingredients. We are making a PIZZA! Next put the pizza on the stove. After that, get it out. Then put the ingredients on the pizza. In conclusion, pizza is the best thanksgiving food every year! ” — Jayden
- “How to prepare Thaksgiving Dinner. First you go to the store to get the food. Next you cook the food. After that, you prepare the isecream. Last, you set the tabl up and invite family over and eat. ” — Ella Kate
- “How to prepare Thanksgiving. First get one turkey. Then cook it. Then stuff it. Last eat it and enjoy!! I like Thanksgiving. ” — Hunter
- “First you need plates, napkins and forks. Then put all of that on the table. next prepair the dinner. Finally, put the food down on the plates. You're all done now! ” — Evan
- “First go to the store. Next cook the food. Then, call them that dinner is ready and pray. Now let's eat! ” — Madison
