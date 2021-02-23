A look at some of the things I have lost

Well, I’ve gone and done it again. I’ve lost my keys. They have been AWOL for two weeks now. I’ve even had new keys cut; I thought surely that would beckon my lost ones out of hiding, but even that didn’t work.

There aren’t many things more annoying than not being able to find what we have lost or misplaced. Well, one thing that might be more annoying is someone asking, “Where did you lose it?” There are certain items around the house that seem to regularly sprout legs when we aren’t looking and go play hide and seek. When I was a kid, Mama used to tell me I would lose my head if it wasn’t attached to my shoulders. While I’ve never lost my head, sometimes I think I may have lost my...my...you know, that thing inside my head.

As I’ve gotten older, the problem has grown worse, but it has always been there. Recently, I’ve been thinking about some of the items that have disappeared over the years. I’ll dare to say, you have the same problem with some of the same items. So, here are some of the ones on my list.