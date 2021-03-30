A stranger at our door in the middle of the night

The next morning, I asked Jean if she had heard that cat wailing in the night. I’m not sure exactly who she was talking about, but she said something about somebody being crazy. I was beginning to wonder if I had been dreaming, or if Jean’s assessment might be correct. Then, when I opened the door, in the safety of daylight, there stood a big-beautiful blonde…actually, a big yellow-tabby cat. I had never seen him before and had no idea where he had come from.

Later that day, I learned that he was well known in the area and that his name was Fritz. Fritz and I became well acquainted. Without invitation, Fritz welcomed himself into our house and promptly took the self-guided tour of both the downstairs and upstairs before I herded him back outside. Later that morning I went to “piddle” in my woodshop, so Fritz decided to take that tour, too. I had hoped that Cocoa (15) would become a shop dog, but because of the noise, she showed no interest. Cats are often spooked easily, but not Fritz. He applied to become the shop cat.