Abram earns second career victory, wins $100,000 on Lake Eufaula

Abram would pitch a jig into the shaded eddy and sort of pop it through the current seam, allowing the current to suck it down about 2 feet between pops. His unique retrieve provoked a reaction response from bass set up in the eddy to feed on current-driven shad.

Abram’s jig of choice was a white custom 5/8-ounce swimjig – handmade by a friend named Craig France – with a Reaction Innovation Spice Beaver trailer. The jig features a flatter head to “float” in the current a little better.

“I could only find about 18 or 19 small spots that fit the pattern,” Abram said. “And they were spread out in about an 18-mile stretch of the river, so I did a lot of running and gunning. It’s how I fish back home. Once I know exactly what I’m looking for, I’ll run 20 miles to find a few more of them.”

Abram spent as much time running as he did fishing. He would often fish a place only three to five minutes before running to the next sweet shade spot.

“Those fish were set up to feed in those spots,” he continued. “They usually bit on the first flip or two into a current seam so it didn’t take long to fish one. And I would visit some of the same spots sometimes four to five times a day.”