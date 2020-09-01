ACBM plan conducted at Quitman County Schools

The Management Plan for asbestos-containing building materials (ACBM) required by the Federal Asbestos Hazard Emergency Response Act (AHERA) has been performed for all the Quitman County School System's facilities. The Management Plan is on file in the School's Administrative Office and the District Office and is available for public inspection upon reasonable notice. If desired, a copy of the plan may be obtained upon payment of a reasonable reproduction cost.
For additional information please contact Mattie P. Johnson-Crocker, Admin. Asst./Human Resources Coordinator, Quitman County Board of Education, P.O. Box 248, 215 Kaigler Road, Georgetown, GA 39854.
