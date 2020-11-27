Admirals Beat to perform at annual Association of School Boards meeting

Although they have already finished their performance, the Admiral Moorer Middle School (AMMS) Drum Circle, named Admirals Beat, will debut its performance at the Alabama Association of School Board’s (AASB) annual meeting on Dec. 4.
Much of the AASB annual meeting will be conducted virtually due to the pandemic, so the performance was videoed last Friday in the AMMS lunchroom. Admirals Beat was chosen to perform at the meeting after it won via votes on social media platforms.
Jordan Daniels and Trey Brannan, seniors at Eufaula High School and students in Danny Salter’s broadcast class, videoed the performance.
Joey Brannan, superintendent, along with Eufaula City Schools Board President Caty Richardson, introduced the Admirals Beat.
Kim Jackson, band director, said, “The Admirals Beat is a group of sixth through eighth grade students who play percussion instruments to express themselves through music. They have performed in local settings here in Eufaula and for the Alabama Music Educators Conference in January. Several of our performances were cancelled at the end of this past school year because of COVID-19, but we hope to be able to travel to more performances soon. We love sharing our music and making other people happy with our music!”
