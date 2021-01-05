ADPH launches new COVID dashboard, dashboard hub

The Alabama Department of Public Health recently launched a new COVID dashboard to help the public keep track of the amount of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines that have been allocated to Alabama and the number of doses administered to Alabamians.
Data used to produce this dashboard is updated on Mondays for data reported through the previous Sunday. Vaccine administration data is required to be entered by the provider into the Immunization Patient Registry with Integrated Technology (ImmPRINT), Alabama's immunization registry, within 24 hours of the COVID-19 vaccine being administered to the patient. Total doses allocated is the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses recorded as allocated to Alabama in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Vaccine Tracking System (VTrckS) since Dec. 13 and does not include vaccine doses administered to federal programs in Alabama.
As of Monday morning, Alabama has received 128,175 total vials of the two vaccines, and 20,354 total doses have been administered: 18,148 of the Pfizer vaccine and 2,206 of the Moderna.
The dashboard can be viewed at https://arcg.is/OrCey or accessed from the newly-created COVID-19 Dashboard Hub that also provides easy access to the risk indicator, data and surveillance and schools maps. The COVID-19 Dashboard Hub can be found at https://arcg.is/0brSGj.
Currently, 90 sites across the state have received one of the two vaccines, and more shipments are delivered weekly. Healthcare workers at the highest risk are top priority candidates, followed by long-term care residents. Officials continue to foresee a long period of waiting before the vaccine is widely available to all citizens.
“We want to manage people’s expectations appropriately and remind the public that not everyone can access vaccine at this time,” said State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris. “For the New Year’s holiday and beyond, I encourage people to please stay home and keep their events short in duration, outside when possible and only with everyone wearing masks.”
On Monday, 207,306 new cases were reported in the United States. Over the past week, there has been an average of 183,059 cases per day. From Dec. 27 through Jan. 3, 1,540,808 new cases were diagnosed, an average of 192,601 per day.
Along with the spiking infection rate and rising death toll, hospitalization totals are reaching critical levels. In the last 10 days, 379 new patients were admitted due to COVID, bringing the number of currently hospitalized patients to 2,804. A month ago, the current hospitalizations were 1,282. Data shows that 19.58 percent of all hospitalizations in Alabama are COVID-related and that ICU beds are almost 91 percent full across the state.
The current totals are as follows:
Barbour County
- 1,533 total cases
- 33 deaths
- 197 new cases in the last 14 days
Alabama
- 374,095 total cases
- 4,878 deaths
- 50,090 new cases in the last 14 days
- 34,373 hospitalizations to date
United States
- 20,797,336 million total cases
- 354,720 deaths
Eufaula City Schools, Lakeside School go virtual
Citing the drastic increase in COVID-19 cases, The Lakeside School and Eufaula City Schools announced over the weekend that students will attend classes virtually beginning Jan. 5. Lakeside is scheduled return to the classroom on Monday, Jan. 11, and Eufaula City Schools will return on Monday, Jan. 18.
ECS employees will return to work as scheduled, and masks will be required.
Meal pickup for ECS is scheduled for Jan. 5-8 and Jan. 11-15 at the following locations from 11:30 a.m. until 12:10 p.m. daily:
- All schools (except Eufaula High School)
- 3301 South Eufaula Avenue (formerly the Byrd’s Nest/Old Creek Restaurant)
- Chattahoochee Courts