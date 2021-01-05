ADPH launches new COVID dashboard, dashboard hub

Currently, 90 sites across the state have received one of the two vaccines, and more shipments are delivered weekly. Healthcare workers at the highest risk are top priority candidates, followed by long-term care residents. Officials continue to foresee a long period of waiting before the vaccine is widely available to all citizens.

“We want to manage people’s expectations appropriately and remind the public that not everyone can access vaccine at this time,” said State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris. “For the New Year’s holiday and beyond, I encourage people to please stay home and keep their events short in duration, outside when possible and only with everyone wearing masks.”

On Monday, 207,306 new cases were reported in the United States. Over the past week, there has been an average of 183,059 cases per day. From Dec. 27 through Jan. 3, 1,540,808 new cases were diagnosed, an average of 192,601 per day.

Along with the spiking infection rate and rising death toll, hospitalization totals are reaching critical levels. In the last 10 days, 379 new patients were admitted due to COVID, bringing the number of currently hospitalized patients to 2,804. A month ago, the current hospitalizations were 1,282. Data shows that 19.58 percent of all hospitalizations in Alabama are COVID-related and that ICU beds are almost 91 percent full across the state.