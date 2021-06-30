Alabama Bass trail announces new tournament director

Decatur – The Alabama Bass Trail (ABT) announced the hiring of Scott Dobbins as the organization’s tournament director. Dobbins will be responsible for working with ABT Program Director Kay Donaldson to promote the state of Alabama as a year-round fishing destination and coordinate all events held by the ABT while serving as the main contact for anglers. He will assume responsibilities on July 19.

“I am thrilled to have Scott join our team. His organizational skills coupled with his experience in tournament operations made him a great choice for this job. He has worked for some great tournament directors at B.A.S.S. and I feel very confident he can lead our team and help us build a stronger bass trail in the state of Alabama,” said Program Director Kay Donaldson.