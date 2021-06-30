Alabama Bass trail announces new tournament director

Decatur – The Alabama Bass Trail (ABT) announced the hiring of Scott Dobbins as the organization’s tournament director. Dobbins will be responsible for working with ABT Program Director Kay Donaldson to promote the state of Alabama as a year-round fishing destination and coordinate all events held by the ABT while serving as the main contact for anglers. He will assume responsibilities on July 19.
“I am thrilled to have Scott join our team. His organizational skills coupled with his experience in tournament operations made him a great choice for this job. He has worked for some great tournament directors at B.A.S.S. and I feel very confident he can lead our team and help us build a stronger bass trail in the state of Alabama,” said Program Director Kay Donaldson.
Dobbins comes to the ABT with 28 years of teaching, coaching, marketing and tournament experience. After 25 years with Scottsboro City Schools, he retired in 2017 from teaching and coaching. Since his retirement, he has worked as the sales and marketing manager at Premier Powersports of North Alabama, for the Skeeter/Yamaha Factory Demo Team and as a B.A.S.S. contract tournament assistant where he helped set up and execute B.A.S.S. tournaments working under tournament directors of all levels, from the high school bass fishing circuit to the Bassmaster Elite Series. He is the owner of Tigerodz Custom Fishing Rods and currently serving on the board of directors for Goosepond Colony in Scottsboro. A graduate of Auburn University, he resides in Scottsboro with his family.
For more information, call Donaldson at 855-934-7425 or visit www.alabamabasstrail.org.
About Alabama Bass Trail
The Alabama Bass Trail is a program of the Alabama Mountain Lakes Tourist Association. Its mission is to promote Alabama as a year-round fishing destination, to preserve natural resources for generations to come, and to educate high school and college-aged students to be good stewards of natural resources. The 13 bass fishing lakes consist of Lake Guntersville, Wheeler Lake, Pickwick Lake, Lewis Smith Lake, Neely Henry Lake, Weiss Lake, Lake Martin, Lay Lake, Logan Martin Lake, Lake Jordan, Alabama River, Lake Eufaula, and the Mobile-Tensaw River Delta. For more information, visit www.alabamabasstrail.org.