Alabama constitutional amendments on the ballot

Not only will voters in Alabama see options for president, one US senator and representative and judges, there are also six amendments to the Alabama Constitution to approve or deny on election day next Tuesday. Here is a summary of the amendments:
Amendment 1: Limits Alabama voting to U.S. Citizens.
The measure, sponsored by Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh, R-Anniston, would change existing language saying "every citizen of the United States" can vote in Alabama to "only a citizen of the United States."
Currently, the Constitution grants the right to vote to U.S. citizens who are 18 years of age or older and who have resided in the state and county for the time provided. Federal law already prohibits non-citizens from voting.
There are concerns that the proposed language would remove the constitutional right for every U.S. citizen that meet legal requirements to vote, citing that the addition of “only” is restrictive, but voting rights experts said the effect of the change may be minimal.
Amendment 2: Changes to the judicial article
Amendment 2 represents the first major revision of the state constitution’s judicial article since 1973. Changes include:
- Taking appointment power for the Administrative Director of Courts from the Chief Justice and giving it to the nine members of the state Supreme Court. Legislation has already passed that allows a committee made up of appointed circuit judges, district judges, circuit clerks, the governor’s legal advisors and others to interview and nominate three to present to the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court can then make an appointment or request the committee send three more candidates. The proposed benefit of the amendment is to give more continuity to the courts instead of changing directors each time there is a new Chief Justice.
- Expanding the Judicial Inquiry Committee from nine members to 11 to include a probate judge and a municipal court judge. The District Judges’ Association, the Probate Judges’ Association and the Municipal Judges’ Association would also get one more appointment each. Terms would also be limited to no more than eight years.
- Judges would no longer be automatically suspended once the Judicial Inquiry Commission, which investigates ethical complaints against judges, files a complaint against them. The suspension could only take place if the chief judge of the Court of the Judiciary, which considers cases against judges, approves a complaint saying the judge was physically or mentally unable to perform their duties or posed “a substantial threat of serious harm to the public or the administration of justice.” Two-thirds of the Judicial Inquiry Commission would have to approve the measure for it to take effect. In addition, the suspended judge could request a review of the action.
- The Court of the Judiciary could suspend a judge found in violation of the Canons of Ethical Conduct with pay. Currently, the court can only suspend without pay.
- Requires a recommendation from the Supreme Court for any legislation to change the number of district or circuit court judges of the boundaries for any circuit.
- Takes away the Legislature’s right to impeach members of the Alabama Supreme Court—the power has never been used.
- Deletes the requirement for District Courts to hold court in towns or cities of more than 1,000 people that lack a municipal court.
- Removes outdated language. For example, replaces “circuit solicitor” with district attorney.
A committee formed by the Alabama Law Institute, which studies state laws and recommends revisions or clarifications, worked for 19 months on the proposed changes. Scott Donaldson, an Alabama Court of Civil Appeals justice who served on the committee, said the goal was to make the law clear and remove redundant or outdated language.
“We tried very hard to not make systemic, structural changes, and did not venture into areas that could be seen as partisan or should be left to another day,” he said.
Amendment 3: Changes rules surrounding appointed judges
Amendment 3 deals with state circuit and district judges appointed to fill out the six-year term of a predecessor. Current law requires an appointed to judge to stand for election after serving a year in the position, unless they are facing the end of a term.
The amendment seeks to allow the appointed judge to work instead of immediately campaign, but it would not apply to probate judges.
Rep. David Faulkner, R-Mountain Brook, the sponsor of the amendment, said in an interview the measure was aimed at encouraging attorneys to accept judicial appointments without having to worry about fundraising and campaigning immediately after taking the bench.
"What we’re trying to do is give good lawyers incentive to take judgeships," he said.
Amendment 4: Removes racist, outdated, duplicative language from Alabama Constitution
This amendment would allow the Legislature to “rewrite” the constitution to remove provisions that have since been declared unconstitutional and would remove gendered and racist language. Still included in Alabama’s constitution are bans against mixed-race marriages (Section 102) and mandated school segregation (Section 256).
This is not the first time an amendment to remove racial and gendered language in the constitution has been presented. In 2004, voters rejected an amendment to purge those remnants of Jim Crow from the constitution by fewer than 2,000 votes. Eight years later in 2012, education groups and others opposed a similar measure because it retained segregation-era language that denied the constitutional right to education in Alabama.
If voters approve the amendment, the Legislative Reference Service, a nonpartisan agency of the Legislature, would draft a list of changes for the Legislature to consider in 2021 or 2022. If approved, the changes would go to Alabama voters for consideration in the 2022 general election.
“What we want to do with this compilation is bring it into the 21st century and be more reflective of the Alabama we are today,” said Rep. Merika Coleman, D-Pleasant Grove, who sponsored the amendment. “We are a more diverse state, of course.”
House Speaker Mac McCutcheon, R-Monrovia, was one of Coleman’s co-sponsors. McCutcheon said in a statement that he "proudly co-sponsored the amendment" and encouraged its passage, saying the state constitution "should be inclusive of all the citizens it represents."
"The Alabama of 2020 is much different than the Alabama of 1901, and passage of this amendment will illustrate the progress we have made within the pages of our state constitution," the statement said.
Amendments 5 and 6: Allowing use of deadly force to protect church attendees, employees
Put forward in Florence and Lauderdale counties, the amendment has been pushed statewide because it did not come out of the Legislature as a local matter by unanimous vote.
If passed, the amendment allows for the use of deadly force to protect a church employee or attendee if they are at risk of physical harm from someone engaged in a crime involving death, robbery or kidnapping.
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said there is no need for the law because current law— Alabama’s Stand Your Ground law, passed in 2006—provides the same protection.
Information from The Montgomery Advertiser was used in this article.
