Alabama constitutional amendments on the ballot

A committee formed by the Alabama Law Institute, which studies state laws and recommends revisions or clarifications, worked for 19 months on the proposed changes. Scott Donaldson, an Alabama Court of Civil Appeals justice who served on the committee, said the goal was to make the law clear and remove redundant or outdated language.

“We tried very hard to not make systemic, structural changes, and did not venture into areas that could be seen as partisan or should be left to another day,” he said.

Amendment 3: Changes rules surrounding appointed judges

Amendment 3 deals with state circuit and district judges appointed to fill out the six-year term of a predecessor. Current law requires an appointed to judge to stand for election after serving a year in the position, unless they are facing the end of a term.

The amendment seeks to allow the appointed judge to work instead of immediately campaign, but it would not apply to probate judges.

Rep. David Faulkner, R-Mountain Brook, the sponsor of the amendment, said in an interview the measure was aimed at encouraging attorneys to accept judicial appointments without having to worry about fundraising and campaigning immediately after taking the bench.