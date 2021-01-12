Alabama may lose a congressional seat

It has been speculated for several years that Alabama could lose a congressional seat after the 2020 Census. It was thought to be a foregone conclusion. However, in recent days, the U.S. Census Bureau estimates indicate that we might dodge that bullet. They say we are on the cusp and if we have had a good count, we could keep our current seven seats in Congress.

This will be extremely beneficial for Alabama if this miracle occurs. We have a heavily Republican congressional delegation. We have six Republicans and one lone Democrat. We have two freshmen Republican congressmen, Jerry Carl in the 1st District and Barry Moore in the 2nd District. Both of these men will be reliably Republican votes.

Congressman Robert Aderholt is our most powerful and senior member of Congress. He is entering his 25th year in the House of Representatives and is the ranking Republican on the House Appropriations Committee.

Congressman Mike Rogers is beginning his 17th year in the House and has just become the ranking Republican on the Armed Services Committee. If the Republicans win the majority in the House in the 2022 elections, then Aderholt and Rogers will become the chairmen of these two prestigious and important committees.