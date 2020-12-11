 Skip to main content
Alabama set to certify electoral college votes
Alabama set to certify electoral college votes

Alabama’s presidential electors will meet on Monday, Dec.14 at noon  to cast their votes for President and Vice President of the United States.

The Electoral College ceremony will be held at the Alabama State Capitol. Due to the closing of the Capitol to the public and social distancing guidelines, the ceremony will be livestreamed online, courtesy of the Alabama Republican Party.

Alabama’s electors are as follows:

  • Dennis H. Beavers of Blountsville (At-Large)
  • John Wahl of Athens (At-Large)
  • Jackie Gay of Brewton (CD 1)
  • Jeana Boggs of Deatsville (CD 2)
  • Joseph Fuller of Alexander City (CD 3)
  • John Killian of Fayette (CD 4)
  • J. Elbert Peters of Huntsville (CD 5)
  • Joan Reynolds of Shoal Creek (CD 6)
  • Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries Rick Pate of Lowndesboro (CD 7)

Attorney General Steve Marshall, Congressman Robert Aderholt, and Uncle Sam (portrayed by J. Danny Cooper of the American Village) will deliver remarks before the votes are cast. Malia Thibado, a student of Victory Christian School in Pell City, and the Homewood High School Band, led by Director Chris Cooper, will provide special musical performances. The Alabama State University Golden Ambassadors will participate as ambassadors for the event. Secretary of State John H. Merrill will serve as the Master of the Ceremony.

