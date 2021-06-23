Alliance Steel Building Systems expands operations to Eufaula

Alliance Steel Building Systems, an Oklahoma City-based metal building company, has announced its expansion into the Southeast United States with a new office in Eufaula.

The new office space is located at 221 East Broad Street, Suite B, in the heart of Eufaula’s Historic District. Alliance Steel Eufaula will be home to at least nine employees including drafters, detailers and engineers responsible for the designs and building plans of Alliance’s industry leading metal buildings. The Eufaula office will also serve as an engineering center for Alliance’s sister company ACI Building Systems out of Batesville, Miss.

“The move to Eufaula allows us to enlarge our footprint and more thoroughly service this vibrant geographical sector of the country,” said Alliance President and CEO Mark Porto. “As well as an engineering center for ACI, our design team in Eufaula will lead engineering efforts into new markets.

“We are very excited to partner with the city of Eufaula and consider this an investment in the future growth of both our company, and the Eufaula community at large. We are very proud to be the new kid in town and look forward to a mutually beneficial corporate-community partnership.”