Alliance Steel Building Systems expands operations to Eufaula

Alliance Steel Building Systems, an Oklahoma City-based metal building company, has announced its expansion into the Southeast United States with a new office in Eufaula.
The new office space is located at 221 East Broad Street, Suite B, in the heart of Eufaula’s Historic District. Alliance Steel Eufaula will be home to at least nine employees including drafters, detailers and engineers responsible for the designs and building plans of Alliance’s industry leading metal buildings. The Eufaula office will also serve as an engineering center for Alliance’s sister company ACI Building Systems out of Batesville, Miss.
“The move to Eufaula allows us to enlarge our footprint and more thoroughly service this vibrant geographical sector of the country,” said Alliance President and CEO Mark Porto. “As well as an engineering center for ACI, our design team in Eufaula will lead engineering efforts into new markets.
“We are very excited to partner with the city of Eufaula and consider this an investment in the future growth of both our company, and the Eufaula community at large. We are very proud to be the new kid in town and look forward to a mutually beneficial corporate-community partnership.”
Eufaula Mayor Jack B. Tibbs said, “We are extremely excited to welcome Alliance Steel into our community. It’s a great day for Eufaula to attract a great corporate citizen and industry leader to town. We look forward to a great mutual business and community relationship with Alliance going forward.”
Alliance Steel designs, engineers, manufactures and delivers custom building solutions to clients in all 50 states and employs over 320 people. Building superior steel buildings for multiple uses in multiple industries since 1973, Alliance custom building projects range from 100 to 1 million square feet to meet any need.
The company is actively recruiting for detailing and drafting positions in Eufaula. To apply, visit AllianceOKC.com.
Established in 1973, Alliance Steel Building Systems, a subsidiary of Associated Steel Group, is manufacturer of metal and related components for the construction industry. The company operates as an integrated manufacturer of metal building systems, structural steel elements and components structures specializing in the construction of complex, highly-engineered low-rise metal buildings in a wide number of applications, including office and retail buildings, warehouses, manufacturing plants, churches, schools, agricultural buildings and aircraft hangars.