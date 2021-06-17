Allie Logan appointed to state board

Allie Logan of Eufaula was recently appointed as At-Large Director for Barbour County on the Board of Directors of the Choctawhatchee, Pea and Yellow Rivers Watershed Management Authority. Probate Judge Susan Shorter administered the oath of office at a ceremony held at the Barbour County Courthouse in Eufaula.

Logan was born and raised on her family’s farm in Barbour County. She attended Auburn University where she obtained a bachelor’s degree in agriculture communications and a master’s degree in Adult Education.

Logan has been the County Coordinator with the Barbour County Extension since 2016 where she has worked hard to improve the quality of life for Barbour County citizens. She said enjoys working with the youth through 4-H programs and helping farmers of all sizes and has served on numerous local committees. Through the Alabama Farmers Federation, Logan has been on state and local boards including serving as the State Young Farmers Chairman in 2014.

She and her sister operate an agri-tourism business just north of Eufaula called Backyard Orchards where they grow a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables on their farm and invite the public out to pick the produce. Logan is married to David Logan of Ozark.