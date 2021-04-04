An Easter message: Is God disappointed with you?

Do you ever wonder if God grows weary with your constant mess-ups?

Perhaps you’re so discouraged because of a recent relapse into sinful behavior that you’ve avoided reading your Bible and praying.

A few of you may have even resisted asking Jesus into your heart because you think you’re not good enough.

If so, I can’t wait to share this week’s verse – a wonderful verse for this Easter season: “May Christ through your faith [actually] dwell (settle down, abide, make His permanent home) in your hearts! May you be rooted deep in love and founded securely on love” (Ephesians 3:17 AMPC).

Try to imagine what it would be like to be rooted deep in love and founded securely on love by the One Who loves you, even when you’re at your worst. I can’t think of anything more appealing than being secure, especially when I don’t love myself or when I’m devastated due to the poor choices I’ve made. I can’t think of a better way to obtain ultimate security than to invite Jesus into my mess.