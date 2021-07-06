Andrew College President speaks to Columbus Rotary

CUTHBERT, Ga.– Andrew College President Dr. Linda R. Buchanan was the guest speaker at the Columbus Rotary Club recently and shared with members some of the outstanding accomplishments of Andrew College and the revitalization efforts of downtown Cuthbert and the campus area around the Cuthbert square.

Buchanan shared before and after photos of several areas that have been restored, including the Maloof Building, Magnolia Alley and the music building, recently named for donor Richard B. Taylor. Buchanan also spoke regarding the efforts and the quest for public ministry.

“I believe that higher education really is public ministry, and it is about regional relevance, and it is about workforce development,” she said.

While showing the dramatic metamorphosis of the downtown buildings through photographs, Buchanan went on to add, “Here at Andrew College, we needed to be the beacon of hope and change in Randolph County. So physical demonstration and illustration of that is important.”

Buchanan recognized several attendees in the higher education sector in the crowd and the Rotarian organization as a whole as being “no strangers” to the concept of public ministry.