Andrew College student Noah Varsalona to study abroad

CUTHBERT, Ga. – Andrew College student Noah Varsalona has received the 2021 Global Korea Scholarship for Foreign Exchange Students to attend Pai Chai University in Daejeon, South Korea.

Varsalona, who is majoring in visual art, said he wants to study in Korea to expand his knowledge of the arts and to learn knew techniques.

“By studying abroad in Korea, I will be exposed to new artistic techniques and styles that I would otherwise have no idea even existed. This will give me the opportunity to learn from the students as well as the teachers in Korea and bring what I learn to Andrew College,” he said. “The artistic styles and culture of southeast Asia go hand in hand with my artistic body of work.”

In addition to the scholastic prerequisites, Varsalona will be required to take a Korean language or culture class during the exchange program.

Varsalona is an active member of the Andrew College student body participating in AndrewServes, Phi Theta Kappa, tutors for the Student Success Center and serves as the art editor for the college’s literary journal the Spire Light Magazine.