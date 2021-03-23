Andrew College's Arts ‘Round the Square will be March 27

CUTHBERT – Andrew College will host the third Annual Arts ‘Round the Square on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in historic downtown Cuthbert, and attendees will experience art, theatre, music and more.

Regional musicians and artists will be on site, and the Cuthbert Farmers Market will also be on the square center for the event. The festival will conclude with the dedication ceremony for the Richard B. Taylor Music Center. This year will also include two venues open for tours, the Fletcher Henderson House in Cuthbert and the Center for Arts & Rehabilitative Energies, Inc., located in Shellman, Ga.

All of the day’s activities are free and open to the public. Guests are encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing. For more information, including a schedule of events and a map of the events; please check out the webpage for the festival at https://www.andrewcollege.edu/arts-round-the-square/ or the event section of the Andrew College website.

This year, Arts ‘Round the Square is dedicated in memory of Mary Jane Salter, who helped start the event in 2018.

