Annie Laura Clayton, a 2018 graduate of Eufaula High School and a senior softball player at Birmingham-Southern College (BSC), recently competed in the NCAA Division III Softball World Series in Salem, Va., where her team placed 3rd in the nation. A pitcher and right fielder, Clayton made the All-American third team and All-Region (Atlantic) first team. She finished the season with a .437 batting average, four home runs, three triples, 12 doubles, eight stolen bases and 38 runs batted in. Pictured are Clayton, center, and her parents, Phil and Mitzi.
Annie Clayton, BSC Panthers place third in NCAA Division III Softball World Series
Related to this story
Most Popular
ARRESTS
To celebrate one million work hours with no time lost due to an accident (safe hours) at Tyson’s chicken processing facility in Eufaula, the p…
Eufaula City Schools and the Eufaula Education Association hosted a retirement tea on Monday, May 24 at the Eufaula-Barbour County Chamber of …
- Updated
Before they walked across Tiger Stadium to accept their high school diplomas, Eufaula High School alumni Taylor Hicks and Breshayla Franklin w…
- Updated
Eufaula
- Updated
ARRESTS
- Updated
After serving Eufaula City Schools for almost two decades, Eufaula High School principal and Dothan native Reeivice Girtman has been named the…
- Updated
Eufaula High School JROTC Cadets were recently honored with medals and certificates from Deborah W. Hicks, treasurer of the National Society U…