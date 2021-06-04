 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Annie Clayton, BSC Panthers place third in NCAA Division III Softball World Series
0 Comments

Annie Clayton, BSC Panthers place third in NCAA Division III Softball World Series

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
060621-euf-clayton-p1
SUBMITTED PHOTO

Annie Laura Clayton, a 2018 graduate of Eufaula High School and a senior softball player at Birmingham-Southern College (BSC), recently competed in the NCAA Division III Softball World Series in Salem, Va., where her team placed 3rd in the nation. A pitcher and right fielder, Clayton made the All-American third team and All-Region (Atlantic) first team. She finished the season with a .437 batting average, four home runs, three triples, 12 doubles, eight stolen bases and 38 runs batted in. Pictured are Clayton, center, and her parents, Phil and Mitzi.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert