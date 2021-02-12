Are we addicted to snark?

You thought you could stop any time. Next thing you know, you’re hooked.

What went through your mind when you read the opening sentences? Likely you thought about an addictive behavior you or someone you care about is struggling with.

But did “bitterness” also cross your mind?

Think about it. In this politically caustic environment, how often do we give in to hateful thoughts about people with whom we disagree?

We foolishly thought we could handle a bitter thought now and then. That we could stop any time. But … next thing we knew … we were hooked.