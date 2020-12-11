Are you having a difficult time this Christmas season?

Has this been a hard year for you? Has the pandemic taken your loved one from you – or taken your financial security?

Has 2020 stolen your joy and peace?

Whether it’s grief, finances, an unwanted divorce or your own flawed choices, there’s a plethora of reasons your emotions could be on overload, especially now with Christmas descending upon you.

Perhaps you long to know we understand your pain as you grieve. How much you miss simple activities like singing your favorite songs with your sister on your porch swing, taking a Sunday afternoon drive with your beloved husband, or having your sweet fur baby cuddle at your feet while you watch TV.

Or maybe your pain has another source. You pray for the phone to ring when its silence screams loudly every day your kids don’t call. Or you feel weary from your constant relapses back into addiction.

You hate being a drag during the most wonderful time of the year. As a committed Christian, you truly want to “count it all joy” after losing your job, but you can’t quite do it – yet. Instead, you find yourself screaming, “I’m hurting!” at the jolly actors in the Christmas movies. (It’s so embarrassing when things unexpectedly set you off.)