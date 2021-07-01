Barbour County 4-H members get outdoors at summer camp

Barbour County 4-H members attended 4-H Summer Camp at the Alabama 4-H Center in Columbiana from June 23-25. All the campers went on scholarships provided by funds from the Wiregrass United Way.

The campers stayed in dorms and cabins, and activities kept them busy from sun up until sun down! Outdoor activities included paddle boarding, the climbing wall, giant swing, canoeing and swimming. The campers were chaperoned by Barbour County Extension Coordinator Allie Logan and 4-H Regional Extension Agent Jill Wachs.

4-H Summer Camp is available to a limited number each summer, but there are other 4-H activities going on all year long. To stay up to date on the latest news, follow the Barbour County Extension Office/4-H Youth Development Facebook page or call the office at 687-5688.