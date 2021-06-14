Barbour County arrest report

Criminal mischief second degree was reported from Briar Hill Road. A 2000 Ford Mustang ($2,500) was reported damaged.

June 7

Burglary third degree and domestic violence second degree was reported from State Docks Road.

Larceny/theft-firearms second degree was reported from Macedonia Drive. One Glock 17 Gen 4 pistol ($469.99) and one Jimenez semi-automatic .9mm pistol ($219.99) were reported stolen.

Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no force) was reported from West Barbour Street.

Larceny/theft of article from auto was reported from West Barbour Street. One debit card, one credit card, one brown Hobo wallet ($100), $160 in cash, one social security card and one Alabama driver’s license were reported stolen.

Larceny/theft-miscellaneous fourth degree (less than $500) and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no force) were reported from Country Club Road. $150 in cash was reported stolen.

Criminal mischief second degree was reported from Briar Hill Road. A 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe ($2,000) was reported damaged.