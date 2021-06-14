Barbour County arrest report

Barbour County Sheriff's Department
ARRESTS
June 1
Crystal Marie Huddleston, 37, Eufaula—two counts of bench warrant
Kenneth Ian Elders, 35, Eufaula—two counts of bench warrant
June 7
Marcus T. Scott, 22—resisting arrest and attempting to elude a police officer
INCIDENTS
June 2
An information report was filed from County Road 40 in Eufaula.
June 7
Resisting arrest and attempting to elude a police officer were reported from Old Dale Road in Eufaula.
June 9
A miscellaneous incident was reported from County Road 33/County Road 72 in Blue Springs.
An information report was filed from County Road 25 in Clayton. Marijuana ($25) was recovered.
Eufaula Police Department
ARRESTS
June 3
Chelsea N. Maldonado, 26, Eufaula—drunkenness or intoxication at private residence of another
June 4
Angela Benefield, 39, Georgetown, Ga.—larceny/theft-shoplifting (less than $500)
June 8
Christopher George Phillips, 32, Eufaula—assault-domestic violence third degree
INCIDENTS
June 3
Larceny/theft-miscellaneous second degree ($1,500-$2,500) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. One catalytic converter ($1,800) was reported stolen.
Drunkenness or intoxication at private residence of another was reported from Banquet Court.
Larceny/theft-shoplifting fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. One 20 ounce Mountain Dew ($2.18) was reported stolen and later recovered.
June 5
Larceny/theft-shoplifting fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from Edgewood Drive. Various clothing ($49.96) was reported stolen.
June 6
Criminal mischief second degree was reported from Briar Hill Road. A 2000 Ford Mustang ($2,500) was reported damaged.
June 7
Burglary third degree and domestic violence second degree was reported from State Docks Road.
Larceny/theft-firearms second degree was reported from Macedonia Drive. One Glock 17 Gen 4 pistol ($469.99) and one Jimenez semi-automatic .9mm pistol ($219.99) were reported stolen.
Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no force) was reported from West Barbour Street.
Larceny/theft of article from auto was reported from West Barbour Street. One debit card, one credit card, one brown Hobo wallet ($100), $160 in cash, one social security card and one Alabama driver’s license were reported stolen.
Larceny/theft-miscellaneous fourth degree (less than $500) and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no force) were reported from Country Club Road. $150 in cash was reported stolen.
Criminal mischief second degree was reported from Briar Hill Road. A 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe ($2,000) was reported damaged.
Criminal mischief second degree was reported from Briar Hill Road. A 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 ($600) was reported damaged.
Auto theft first degree was reported from Country Club Road. A 2017 Ford Expedition ($20,000) was reported stolen and later recovered.
June 8
Embezzlement of business property third degree was reported from North Eufaula Avenue. $720 was reported stolen.
June 9
Assault (harassment/intimidation) was reported from Highway 95.
June 10
Assault-domestic-harassment-family third degree was reported from Dale Road.
Criminal mischief third degree was reported from McKenzie Street. One windshield ($400) was reported damaged.