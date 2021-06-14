 Skip to main content
Barbour County arrest report
Barbour County Sheriff's Department

ARRESTS

June 1

Crystal Marie Huddleston, 37, Eufaula—two counts of bench warrant

Kenneth Ian Elders, 35, Eufaula—two counts of bench warrant

June 7

Marcus T. Scott, 22—resisting arrest and attempting to elude a police officer

INCIDENTS

June 2

An information report was filed from County Road 40 in Eufaula.

June 7

Resisting arrest and attempting to elude a police officer were reported from Old Dale Road in Eufaula.

June 9

A miscellaneous incident was reported from County Road 33/County Road 72 in Blue Springs.

An information report was filed from County Road 25 in Clayton. Marijuana ($25) was recovered.

Eufaula Police Department

ARRESTS

June 3

Chelsea N. Maldonado, 26, Eufaula—drunkenness or intoxication at private residence of another

June 4

Angela Benefield, 39, Georgetown, Ga.—larceny/theft-shoplifting (less than $500)

June 8

Christopher George Phillips, 32, Eufaula—assault-domestic violence third degree

INCIDENTS

June 3

Larceny/theft-miscellaneous second degree ($1,500-$2,500) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. One catalytic converter ($1,800) was reported stolen.

Drunkenness or intoxication at private residence of another was reported from Banquet Court.

Larceny/theft-shoplifting fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. One 20 ounce Mountain Dew ($2.18) was reported stolen and later recovered.

June 5

Larceny/theft-shoplifting fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from Edgewood Drive. Various clothing ($49.96) was reported stolen.

June 6

Criminal mischief second degree was reported from Briar Hill Road. A 2000 Ford Mustang ($2,500) was reported damaged.

June 7

Burglary third degree and domestic violence second degree was reported from State Docks Road.

Larceny/theft-firearms second degree was reported from Macedonia Drive. One Glock 17 Gen 4 pistol ($469.99) and one Jimenez semi-automatic .9mm pistol ($219.99) were reported stolen.

Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no force) was reported from West Barbour Street.

Larceny/theft of article from auto was reported from West Barbour Street. One debit card, one credit card, one brown Hobo wallet ($100), $160 in cash, one social security card and one Alabama driver’s license were reported stolen.

Larceny/theft-miscellaneous fourth degree (less than $500) and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no force) were reported from Country Club Road. $150 in cash was reported stolen.

Criminal mischief second degree was reported from Briar Hill Road. A 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe ($2,000) was reported damaged.

Criminal mischief second degree was reported from Briar Hill Road. A 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 ($600) was reported damaged.

Auto theft first degree was reported from Country Club Road. A 2017 Ford Expedition ($20,000) was reported stolen and later recovered.

June 8

Embezzlement of business property third degree was reported from North Eufaula Avenue. $720 was reported stolen.

June 9

Assault (harassment/intimidation) was reported from Highway 95.

June 10

Assault-domestic-harassment-family third degree was reported from Dale Road.

Criminal mischief third degree was reported from McKenzie Street. One windshield ($400) was reported damaged.

