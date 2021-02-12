 Skip to main content
Barbour County arrest report
The following arrests were made by the Barbour County Sheriff’s Office from Jan. 28 through Feb. 7

JANUARY 28

Christopher Deandre Parker, 29, Eufaula—failure to appear in court

JANUARY 29

Jeffrey David Bynum, 49, Eufaula—failure of adult sex offender to register with local law enforcement

JANUARY 31

Dennis Edwin Horne, 56, Clayton—aggravated assault-domestic-menacing-strong arm and reckless endangerment

FEBRUARY 1

Willie J. Bruce, 57, Midway—domestic violence-simple assault-family

FEBRUARY 2

Marcus Channing March, 36, Clayton—simple assault and burglary-residence-forced

Christopher Deandre Parker, 29, Eufaula—three counts of WR-FTA-traffic

FEBRUARY 7

James E. Griffin, 60, Clayton—driving under the influence (alcohol)

INCIDENTS

The following incidents were recorded by the Barbour County Sheriff’s Office from Jan. 26 through Feb. 6

JANUARY 26

Failure of adult sex offender to register with local law enforcement was reported from Robertson Airport Road in Clayton.

JANUARY 27

An information report was filed from Bud Gary Road in Clayton. A Beretta .25 caliber pistol with magazine ($100) and a Bersa Thunder .380 pistol with magazine ($100) were recovered.

Reckless endangerment was reported from Bud Gary Road in Clayton.

Aggravated assault-domestic-menacing-strong arm was reported from Bud Gary Road in Clayton.

JANUARY 29

An information report was filed from Main Street in Louisville.

JANUARY 30

An information report was filed from Highway 82 in Midway.

FEBRUARY 2

Domestic violence-simple assault-family third degree was reported from Frost Marlow Road in Eufaula.

FEBRUARY 6

Criminal mischief-damage to private property third degree was reported from Highway 431 South in Eufaula. One passenger window of a 2016 black GMC Sierra truck ($200) was reported damaged.

An information report was filed from Highway 431 North in Eufaula.

Criminal tampering second degree was reported from Rocky Mount Church Road in Eufaula.

