Barbour County arrest report

The following arrests were made by the Barbour County Sheriff’s Office from Jan. 28 through Feb. 7
JANUARY 28
Christopher Deandre Parker, 29, Eufaula—failure to appear in court
JANUARY 29
Jeffrey David Bynum, 49, Eufaula—failure of adult sex offender to register with local law enforcement
JANUARY 31
Dennis Edwin Horne, 56, Clayton—aggravated assault-domestic-menacing-strong arm and reckless endangerment
FEBRUARY 1
Willie J. Bruce, 57, Midway—domestic violence-simple assault-family
FEBRUARY 2
Marcus Channing March, 36, Clayton—simple assault and burglary-residence-forced
Christopher Deandre Parker, 29, Eufaula—three counts of WR-FTA-traffic
FEBRUARY 7
James E. Griffin, 60, Clayton—driving under the influence (alcohol)
INCIDENTS
The following incidents were recorded by the Barbour County Sheriff’s Office from Jan. 26 through Feb. 6
JANUARY 26
Failure of adult sex offender to register with local law enforcement was reported from Robertson Airport Road in Clayton.
JANUARY 27
An information report was filed from Bud Gary Road in Clayton. A Beretta .25 caliber pistol with magazine ($100) and a Bersa Thunder .380 pistol with magazine ($100) were recovered.
Reckless endangerment was reported from Bud Gary Road in Clayton.
Aggravated assault-domestic-menacing-strong arm was reported from Bud Gary Road in Clayton.
JANUARY 29
An information report was filed from Main Street in Louisville.
JANUARY 30
An information report was filed from Highway 82 in Midway.
FEBRUARY 2
Domestic violence-simple assault-family third degree was reported from Frost Marlow Road in Eufaula.
FEBRUARY 6
Criminal mischief-damage to private property third degree was reported from Highway 431 South in Eufaula. One passenger window of a 2016 black GMC Sierra truck ($200) was reported damaged.