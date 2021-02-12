Barbour County arrest report

JANUARY 26

Failure of adult sex offender to register with local law enforcement was reported from Robertson Airport Road in Clayton.

JANUARY 27

An information report was filed from Bud Gary Road in Clayton. A Beretta .25 caliber pistol with magazine ($100) and a Bersa Thunder .380 pistol with magazine ($100) were recovered.

Reckless endangerment was reported from Bud Gary Road in Clayton.

Aggravated assault-domestic-menacing-strong arm was reported from Bud Gary Road in Clayton.

JANUARY 29

An information report was filed from Main Street in Louisville.

JANUARY 30

An information report was filed from Highway 82 in Midway.

FEBRUARY 2

Domestic violence-simple assault-family third degree was reported from Frost Marlow Road in Eufaula.

FEBRUARY 6