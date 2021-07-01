Barbour County arrest report

Arrests

June 25

Danilio Chub, 20, Eufaula—public intoxication

Diego Francisico Silvestve, 20, Eufaula—driving under the influence (alcohol)

June 26

Jeffery Turner, 52, Eufaula—burglary/non-residence/forced

Shenique Delois Dothard, 45, Dothan—burglary/non-residence/forced and three counts of larceny/theft-bicycle (less than $500)

June 27

Michael Antonio Mitchell, 38, Eufaula—assault-throwing/shooting into an occupied vehicle and criminal mischief

Incident/offense

reports

June 24

Larceny/theft of article from auto was reported from Corcoran Road. One gold iPhone 11 Pro Max ($900) was reported stolen.

Criminal trespassing first degree was reported from Lunsford Street.

June 25