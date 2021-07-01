Barbour County arrest report

Arrests
June 25
Danilio Chub, 20, Eufaula—public intoxication
Diego Francisico Silvestve, 20, Eufaula—driving under the influence (alcohol)
June 26
Jeffery Turner, 52, Eufaula—burglary/non-residence/forced
Shenique Delois Dothard, 45, Dothan—burglary/non-residence/forced and three counts of larceny/theft-bicycle (less than $500)
June 27
Michael Antonio Mitchell, 38, Eufaula—assault-throwing/shooting into an occupied vehicle and criminal mischief
Incident/offense
reports
June 24
Larceny/theft of article from auto was reported from Corcoran Road. One gold iPhone 11 Pro Max ($900) was reported stolen.
Criminal trespassing first degree was reported from Lunsford Street.
June 25
Larceny/theft-pickpocket third degree ($500-less than $1,500) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. One pre-paid debit card, one Georgia EBT card and one Samsung cell phone ($120) were reported stolen.
Driving under the influence (alcohol) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue/Highway 30.
Unauthorized use of other vehicle (no force) was reported from Mack Street. A 2004 silver Dodge Neon ($5,000) was reported stolen.
June 26
Public intoxication was reported from Eufaula Avenue at Highway 30.
An information report was filed from Towne Center Road. One Oculus VR device ($450) was reported stolen.
June 27
Assault/harassment and larceny/theft-miscellaneous fourth degree (less than $500) were reported from Holloway Drive. $140 in cash was reported stolen.