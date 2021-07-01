 Skip to main content
Barbour County arrest report
  • Updated
Arrests

June 25

Danilio Chub, 20, Eufaula—public intoxication

Diego Francisico Silvestve, 20, Eufaula—driving under the influence (alcohol)

June 26

Jeffery Turner, 52, Eufaula—burglary/non-residence/forced

Shenique Delois Dothard, 45, Dothan—burglary/non-residence/forced and three counts of larceny/theft-bicycle (less than $500)

June 27

Michael Antonio Mitchell, 38, Eufaula—assault-throwing/shooting into an occupied vehicle and criminal mischief

Incident/offense

reports

June 24

Larceny/theft of article from auto was reported from Corcoran Road. One gold iPhone 11 Pro Max ($900) was reported stolen.

Criminal trespassing first degree was reported from Lunsford Street.

June 25

Larceny/theft-pickpocket third degree ($500-less than $1,500) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. One pre-paid debit card, one Georgia EBT card and one Samsung cell phone ($120) were reported stolen.

Driving under the influence (alcohol) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue/Highway 30.

Unauthorized use of other vehicle (no force) was reported from Mack Street. A 2004 silver Dodge Neon ($5,000) was reported stolen.

June 26

Public intoxication was reported from Eufaula Avenue at Highway 30.

An information report was filed from Towne Center Road. One Oculus VR device ($450) was reported stolen.

June 27

Assault/harassment and larceny/theft-miscellaneous fourth degree (less than $500) were reported from Holloway Drive. $140 in cash was reported stolen.

