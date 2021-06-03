Barbour County arrest report

Assault-domestic violence-third degree and criminal mischief second degree were reported from Scenic Drive. A 2000 Toyota Camry ($1,500) was reported damaged.

Assault-domestic-coercion (harassment/intimidation) third degree was reported from Highland Avenue.

May 30

Robbery-business-gun first degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. Six packs of Newport cigarettes ($54) and $1,500 in U.S. currency were reported stolen. One pack of Newport cigarettes ($9) and two $5 bills ($10) were recovered.

Domestic violence/simple assault/family third degree was reported from Cherry Street.

May 31

Shooting into an occupied building was reported from Jefferson Avenue.

Burglary/non-residence/forced third degree and larceny/theft-miscellaneous fourth degree (less than $500) were reported from North Eufaula Avenue. $100 in cash register drawer and one black Gilbarco Veeder root cash register drawer ($400) were reported stolen. One Gilbarco Veeder root cash register ($400) was reported damaged.

Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine were reported from South Eufaula Avenue.