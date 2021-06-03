Barbour County arrest report

Eufaula Police Department
ARRESTS
May 25
Adetrion Chrishawn Jones, 20, Eufaula—receiving stolen property
May 27
Alexander Harvey Jr., 31, Omaha, Ga.—bail jumping second degree and carrying concealed pistol without a license
May 28
A 14-year-old juvenile of Eufaula was arrested and charged with domestic violence-simple assault-family.
May 30
Crystal Marie Huddleston, 37, Eufaula—possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine and two counts of possession of marijuana
Kenneth Ian Elders, 35, Eufaula—possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine and two counts of possession of marijuana
INCIDENTS
May 24
Larceny/theft-miscellaneous third degree ($500-less than $1,500) was reported from South Randolph Avenue.
May 27
Assault-domestic violence first degree and aggravated stalking first degree were reported from Dale Road.
Larceny/theft-from residence fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from Simmons Alley. Two window A/C units ($450) were reported stolen.
May 28
Burglary/non-residence/forced third degree and larceny/theft of property third degree ($500-less than $1,500) were reported from South Forsyth Avenue. One 24 inch Stihl chainsaw ($1,000) was reported stolen.
Assault (harassment/intimidation) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
Assault (harassment/intimidation) was reported from Pump Station Road.
Assault-domestic-harassment-family third degree was reported from Malone Street.
Larceny/theft-shoplifting fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from East Barbour Street. Stuffed animals ($100), clothing ($100), blinds ($25), one gas can ($10), one coffee table ($25) and one massage chair ($100) were reported stolen.
Domestic violence-simple assault-family third degree was reported from Pump Station Road.
May 29
Robbery-business-gun first degree and burglary/non-residence/no force third degree were reported from North Eufaula Avenue. Approximately $100 in cash was reported stolen.
Assault-domestic violence-third degree and criminal mischief second degree were reported from Scenic Drive. A 2000 Toyota Camry ($1,500) was reported damaged.
Assault-domestic-coercion (harassment/intimidation) third degree was reported from Highland Avenue.
May 30
Robbery-business-gun first degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. Six packs of Newport cigarettes ($54) and $1,500 in U.S. currency were reported stolen. One pack of Newport cigarettes ($9) and two $5 bills ($10) were recovered.
Domestic violence/simple assault/family third degree was reported from Cherry Street.
May 31
Shooting into an occupied building was reported from Jefferson Avenue.
Burglary/non-residence/forced third degree and larceny/theft-miscellaneous fourth degree (less than $500) were reported from North Eufaula Avenue. $100 in cash register drawer and one black Gilbarco Veeder root cash register drawer ($400) were reported stolen. One Gilbarco Veeder root cash register ($400) was reported damaged.
Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine were reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
June 1
Aggravated assault/non-family/gun first degree was reported from McNab Street.
Auto theft first degree was reported from East Hunter Street. A 2002 Chevrolet Silverado ($7,500) was reported stolen and later recovered.
Criminal mischief third degree was reported from Rivers Avenue. One door ($300) was reported damaged.
Barbour County Sheriff’s Department
ARRESTS
May 27
Antwan Jerell Jones, 29—promoting prison contraband
INCIDENTS
May 25
An information report was filed from Old Highway 431 in Eufaula.
May 27
Unauthorized use of auto- no force (joyriding) was reported from County Road 36 in Eufaula. A 2005 mint green Ford Focus ($4,000) was reported stolen.
Promoting prison contraband (other) third degree was reported from Robertson Airport Road in Clayton. One metal screwdriver with handmade handle was recovered.
Aggravated assault-menacing-knife was reported from U.S. Highway 431 in Eufaula.