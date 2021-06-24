Barbour County arrest report

A juvenile runaway was reported from Lake Drive.

Assault-child abuse-simple-family third degree was reported from Highway 131.

June 17

Criminal mischief-damage to private property third degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. One fence ($300) was reported damaged.

Driving under the influence (alcohol) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

June 18

Possession of an altered firearm was reported from Shadow Moss Drive.

June 19

Burglary/non-residence/forced third degree and criminal mischief-damage to business property third degree were reported from South Eufaula Avenue. One 32-inch television ($125) was reported stolen. One wall ($500) was reported damaged.

Aggravated assault/non-family/gun first degree was reported from Norman Street.

Illegal possession/use of a credit/debit card was reported from New Fort Browder Road. $1,225 was reported stolen.