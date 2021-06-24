Barbour County arrest report

Eufaula
Police DepartmentArrests
June 16
Kimberly Michell Rogers, 23, Eufaula—failure to appear
Desmond Lamar Burks, 41, Clayton—possession of marijuana
June 17
Vandi Carroll Beam, 45, Eufaula—driving under the influence (alcohol)
June 18
Dishawn Deonte Coleman, 29, Union Springs—possession of an altered firearm
June 19
Ruddy Joel Orellana Matta, 35, Eufaula—carrying weapon/gun without a permit and driving under the influence (alcohol)
June 20
Ricardo Lopez Richardson, 26, Georgetown, Ga.—possession of a concealed weapon without a permit
Incident/offense
reports
June 16
Possession of marijuana first degree was reported from Clayton Highway. Twenty eight grams of marijuana ($300) were recovered.
A juvenile runaway was reported from Lake Drive.
Assault-child abuse-simple-family third degree was reported from Highway 131.
June 17
Criminal mischief-damage to private property third degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. One fence ($300) was reported damaged.
Driving under the influence (alcohol) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
June 18
Possession of an altered firearm was reported from Shadow Moss Drive.
June 19
Burglary/non-residence/forced third degree and criminal mischief-damage to business property third degree were reported from South Eufaula Avenue. One 32-inch television ($125) was reported stolen. One wall ($500) was reported damaged.
Aggravated assault/non-family/gun first degree was reported from Norman Street.
Illegal possession/use of a credit/debit card was reported from New Fort Browder Road. $1,225 was reported stolen.
Larceny/theft-shoplifting fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. Two packs of deodorant ($5) were reported stolen.
Forgery/circulating illegal paper money without authority was reported from North Eufaula Avenue.
Forgery/circulating illegal paper money without authority was reported from State Docks Road.
June 20
Carrying gun without a permit and driving under the influence (alcohol) were reported from Highway 30. A Smith & Wesson handgun ($250) was recovered.
Criminal mischief second degree was reported from South Randolph Avenue. One car door ($400) was reported damaged.
June 21
Assault-domestic violence-strangulation or suffocation was reported from Madison Street.
Possession of a concealed weapon without a permit was reported from West Washington Street at Dale Road. One Ruger handgun ($250) was recovered.
Obstructing criminal investigation second degree and attempting to elude a police officer were reported from Madison Street.
Barbour County Sheriff’s DepartmentArrests
June 12
Charles Braxton Tidwell, 37, Clayton—criminal mischief and attempting to elude a police officer
Lenard Fryer, 38, Eufaula—failure to appear
June 16
Felicia Dawn Dunman, 41, Eufaula—two counts of failure to appear
Incident/offense
reports
June 11
An information report was filed from Highway 131 in Clayton.
June 13
Criminal mischief second degree and attempting to elude a police officer were reported from Creek Cove Road in Eufaula. One chain link fence ($900) was reported damaged.
June 15
Harassing communications was reported from Highway 131 in Clio.
June 16
An information report was filed from Highway 51 in Elamville.
Harassing communications was reported from Barbour County.
June 17
Promoting prison contraband (weapon) first degree was reported from Robertson Airport Road in Clayton.
Destruction of property by prisoner was reported from Robertson Airport Road in Clayton. One wall of cell block ($200) was reported damaged. Shaved down rods and man-made shank were recovered.
Auto theft first degree was reported from County Road 79 South in Eufaula. One 1993 blue Honda motorcycle was reported stolen.
Larceny/theft-from yards first degree was reported from Church Street in Ariton. Binding chains ($75), various tools ($350) and exhaust ($3,000) were reported stolen.
Larceny/theft-from yards fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from County Road 17 in Louisville. One saw horse ($300) was reported stolen.
June 18
An information report was filed from Highway 131 in Bakerhill.
Larceny/theft-from yards third degree ($500-less than $1,500) was reported from Shanghai Road in Ariton. A 2006 black 16’ utility trailer was reported stolen.