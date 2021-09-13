Barbour County arrest report

ARRESTS
SEPTEMBER 7
Ralph Martin, 67, Macon, Ga.—domestic violence-simple assault-family
Jerry Grant, 43, Eufaula—probation violation
INCIDENTS
AUGUST 30
Larceny/theft-from residence fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from Shane Court in Eufaula. One small tiller ($400) was reported stolen.
Auto theft first degree was reported from Highway 10 in Clio. A 2013 Chevrolet Silverado ($15,000) was reported stolen.
SEPTEMBER 2
Homicide-murder-family-gun-domestic violence was reported from Highway 431 in Eufaula.
Assault-harassment was reported from Rocky Mount Church Road in Eufaula.
SEPTEMBER 4
An information report was filed from Overlook Drive in Eufaula.
Burglary/residence/forced third degree and larceny/theft-from residence second degree ($1,500-$2,500) were reported from Lee Street in Clayton. One Milwaukee skill saw ($80), two Hyper Tough tools ($120), one Hitachi roofing tool ($1,500), and three tattoo kits ($600) were reported stolen.
SEPTEMBER 6
An information report was filed from County Road 12 in Clayton.
An information report was filed from County Shop Road in Clayton.
A death investigation was reported from Highway 131 in Eufaula.
SEPTEMBER 7
A miscellaneous incident was reported from Highway 51/John C. Martin Road in Clayton. One Canik .9mm semi-automatic handgun ($800) and one magazine with 15 .9mm rounds ($100) were recovered.
Domestic violence-simple assault-family third degree was reported from Highway 131 in Eufaula.