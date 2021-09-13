Barbour County arrest report

ARRESTS

SEPTEMBER 7

Ralph Martin, 67, Macon, Ga.—domestic violence-simple assault-family

Jerry Grant, 43, Eufaula—probation violation

INCIDENTS

AUGUST 30

Larceny/theft-from residence fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from Shane Court in Eufaula. One small tiller ($400) was reported stolen.

Auto theft first degree was reported from Highway 10 in Clio. A 2013 Chevrolet Silverado ($15,000) was reported stolen.

SEPTEMBER 2

Homicide-murder-family-gun-domestic violence was reported from Highway 431 in Eufaula.

Assault-harassment was reported from Rocky Mount Church Road in Eufaula.

SEPTEMBER 4

An information report was filed from Overlook Drive in Eufaula.