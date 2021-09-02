Barbour County arrest report

ARRESTS
August 9
Billy Gene Dansby, 53, Eufaula—violation of domestic violence protection order
August 11
Ashton David Crittenden, 29, Louisville—two counts of simple assault-domestic-family
August 17
Jimmy Cecil Bryant, 68, Clayton—assault-domestic-harassment-family
August 18
Joel Kenneth Mays, 35, Midway—failure to appear/bail jumping
August 26
Anthony Wayne Powell, 35, Eufaula—assault-domestic-coercion (harassment/intimidation) and criminal mischief
August 27
Sedwick Johann Mills, 36, Abbeville—alias writ of arrest
INCIDENTS
August 9
Larceny/theft-from yards third degree ($500-less than $1,500) was reported from Robert E. Lee Way in Eufaula. One flotation item ($600) was reported stolen.
August 10
An information report was filed from Sandy Creek Drive in Eufaula. One black female Tennessee Walker horse was reported damaged.
August 11
A miscellaneous incident was reported from County Road 79 South in Clayton.
August 12
An information report was filed from Baxter Station Road in Louisville. One poodle mix ($1,000) was reported stolen.
Domestic violence-simple assault-family third degree was reported from Main Street in Louisville.
August 15
Burglary/residence/forced third degree was reported from Williams Mill Road in Clayton. One window A/C unit ($100) was reported stolen.
Burglary/residence/forced third degree and larceny/theft-from residence fourth degree (less than $500) were reported from Williams Mill Road in Clayton. One studio microphone ($50) and electric usage were reported stolen. Grocery items ($75) were reported damaged.
August 16
Forgery-checks second degree were reported from an unknown location.
August 17
Assault-domestic-harassment-family third degree was reported from Caraway Road in Clayton.
August 20
Criminal mischief second degree was reported from Highway 431 South in Eufaula. Five windows ($7,500) were reported damaged.
August 23
Duty to give information and render aid was reported from Clyde Street/Latimer Drive in Eufaula.
August 24
Adult sex offender in prohibited residence location was reported from Lunsford Street in Eufaula.
August 25
Stolen property-swindle first degree was reported from Twin Lakes Road in Eufaula. One Ford Expedition ($10,000) was reported stolen.
August 26
Larceny/theft-miscellaneous fourth degree (less than $500) and criminal trespassing second degree were reported from Jones Circle in Eufaula. Metal siding ($500) was reported stolen.
Miscellaneous incident was reported from Braswell Lane in Clayton.
August 27
Alias writ of arrest was reported from Highway 431.