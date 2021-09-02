 Skip to main content
Barbour County arrest report
Barbour County arrest report

BC sheriff

ARRESTS

August 9

Billy Gene Dansby, 53, Eufaula—violation of domestic violence protection order

August 11

Ashton David Crittenden, 29, Louisville—two counts of simple assault-domestic-family

August 17

Jimmy Cecil Bryant, 68, Clayton—assault-domestic-harassment-family

August 18

Joel Kenneth Mays, 35, Midway—failure to appear/bail jumping

August 26

Anthony Wayne Powell, 35, Eufaula—assault-domestic-coercion (harassment/intimidation) and criminal mischief

August 27

Sedwick Johann Mills, 36, Abbeville—alias writ of arrest

INCIDENTS

August 9

Larceny/theft-from yards third degree ($500-less than $1,500) was reported from Robert E. Lee Way in Eufaula. One flotation item ($600) was reported stolen.

August 10

An information report was filed from Sandy Creek Drive in Eufaula. One black female Tennessee Walker horse was reported damaged.

August 11

A miscellaneous incident was reported from County Road 79 South in Clayton.

August 12

An information report was filed from Baxter Station Road in Louisville. One poodle mix ($1,000) was reported stolen.

Domestic violence-simple assault-family third degree was reported from Main Street in Louisville.

August 15

Burglary/residence/forced third degree was reported from Williams Mill Road in Clayton. One window A/C unit ($100) was reported stolen.

Burglary/residence/forced third degree and larceny/theft-from residence fourth degree (less than $500) were reported from Williams Mill Road in Clayton. One studio microphone ($50) and electric usage were reported stolen. Grocery items ($75) were reported damaged.

August 16

Forgery-checks second degree were reported from an unknown location.

August 17

Assault-domestic-harassment-family third degree was reported from Caraway Road in Clayton.

August 20

Criminal mischief second degree was reported from Highway 431 South in Eufaula. Five windows ($7,500) were reported damaged.

August 23

Duty to give information and render aid was reported from Clyde Street/Latimer Drive in Eufaula.

August 24

Adult sex offender in prohibited residence location was reported from Lunsford Street in Eufaula.

August 25

Stolen property-swindle first degree was reported from Twin Lakes Road in Eufaula. One Ford Expedition ($10,000) was reported stolen.

August 26

Larceny/theft-miscellaneous fourth degree (less than $500) and criminal trespassing second degree were reported from Jones Circle in Eufaula. Metal siding ($500) was reported stolen.

Miscellaneous incident was reported from Braswell Lane in Clayton. 

August 27

Alias writ of arrest was reported from Highway 431.

