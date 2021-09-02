Barbour County arrest report

An information report was filed from Sandy Creek Drive in Eufaula. One black female Tennessee Walker horse was reported damaged.

August 11

A miscellaneous incident was reported from County Road 79 South in Clayton.

August 12

An information report was filed from Baxter Station Road in Louisville. One poodle mix ($1,000) was reported stolen.

Domestic violence-simple assault-family third degree was reported from Main Street in Louisville.

August 15

Burglary/residence/forced third degree was reported from Williams Mill Road in Clayton. One window A/C unit ($100) was reported stolen.

Burglary/residence/forced third degree and larceny/theft-from residence fourth degree (less than $500) were reported from Williams Mill Road in Clayton. One studio microphone ($50) and electric usage were reported stolen. Grocery items ($75) were reported damaged.

August 16

Forgery-checks second degree were reported from an unknown location.

August 17