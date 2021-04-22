Barbour County arrest report

ARRESTS
The Barbour County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests from April 10-18:
April 10
Amber Nicole Holmes, 33, Eufaula—probation violation
April 11
Ruvondre Lamar J. Thornton, 27—resisting arrest
April 18
Arthur Baxter, 51, Clayton—four counts of failure to appear
INCIDENTS
The Barbour County Sheriff’s Department recorded the following incident reports from April 11-18:
April 11
An information report was filed from Highway 130 in Louisville.
April 12
Assault/domestic violence third degree, criminal mischief third degree, and assault-domestic-menacing-gun third degree were reported from Highway 431 South in Eufaula. One handrail ($200) was reported damaged.
April 13
Harassing communications was reported from Morrison Road in Clayton.
April 16
Criminal mischief-damage to private property second degree was reported from Highway 431 South in Eufaula. A 2015 grey Dodge Charger was reported damaged.
April 17
An information report was filed from Cottonhill Road in Eufaula.
Criminal mischief-damage to private property third degree was reported from Old Highway 431 South in Eufaula. A blue Chevrolet Z71 truck ($600) was reported damaged.
April 18
Criminal mischief-damage to private property third degree was reported from Margaret Drive in Eufaula. Three windows and siding of trailer ($1,000) were reported damaged.