Barbour County arrest report

Eufaula Police Department
Arrests
May 13
Justin Andrew White, 38, Eufaula—possession of drug paraphernalia
May 15
Marcus Terrell Scott, 22, Eufaula—two counts of possession of marijuana
Willie D’Wayne Jones, 18, Eufaula—driving under the influence (alcohol)
Incident/offense reports
May 13
Assault (harassment/intimidation) was reported from State Docks Road (Bluff Park Apartments).
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported from West Boundary Street. One glass pipe with white residue ($3) was recovered.
May 14
Assault/domestic violence third degree and criminal trespassing third degree was reported from Mancuso Drive.
Identity theft was reported from Walding Drive.
Larceny/theft-miscellaneous second degree ($1,500-$2,500) was reported from North Eufaula Avenue. One 12 ft utility trailer ($1,600) was reported stolen.
An animal at large was reported from Ludlum Road.
An information report was filed from Highway 30.
Assault-domestic-coercion (harassment/intimidation) third degree was reported from South Orange Avenue.
May 15
Two counts of possession of marijuana second degree were reported from South Eufaula Avenue. One gram of marijuana ($5) was recovered.
Assault-domestic-coercion (harassment/intimidation) third degree was reported from State Docks Road.
Driving under the influence (alcohol-under age 21) was reported from Lake Drive.
May 16
Larceny/theft-from residence second degree ($1,500-$2,500) was reported from Creek Circle. Assorted rods and reels ($2,500) were reported stolen.
Assault-domestic-coercion (harassment/intimidation) third degree was reported from Cherry Street.
Found/recovered property was reported from Briarhill Road. One large roll of copper wire ($200) was reported stolen and later recovered.
May 17
Larceny/theft of article from auto and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no force) were reported from St. Francis Road. Four guns ($5,400) were reported stolen.
Assault-domestic-harassment-family third degree and violation of domestic violence protection order were reported from Lakeside Drive.
Barbour County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
May 11
Robert Darrell Hale, 22, Clayton—domestic violence-simple assault-family
Lakeisha Yvonne Dixon, 33, Clayton—assault-domestic-menacing-gun
Incident/offense reports
May 12
An information report was filed from County Road 53 in Clio.
May 13
Assault-domestic-coercion (harassment/intimidation) third degree was reported from Calhoun Drive in Eufaula.