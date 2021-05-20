Barbour County arrest report

An animal at large was reported from Ludlum Road.

An information report was filed from Highway 30.

Assault-domestic-coercion (harassment/intimidation) third degree was reported from South Orange Avenue.

May 15

Two counts of possession of marijuana second degree were reported from South Eufaula Avenue. One gram of marijuana ($5) was recovered.

Assault-domestic-coercion (harassment/intimidation) third degree was reported from State Docks Road.

Driving under the influence (alcohol-under age 21) was reported from Lake Drive.

May 16

Larceny/theft-from residence second degree ($1,500-$2,500) was reported from Creek Circle. Assorted rods and reels ($2,500) were reported stolen.

Assault-domestic-coercion (harassment/intimidation) third degree was reported from Cherry Street.

Found/recovered property was reported from Briarhill Road. One large roll of copper wire ($200) was reported stolen and later recovered.

May 17