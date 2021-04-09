Barbour County arrest report

Larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) and criminal mischief-damage to business property second degree were reported from John C. Martin Road in Clayton. One vehicle tag ($50) was reported stolen and a catalytic convertor ($250) was reported damaged.

March 31

An information report was filed from Sheppard Road in Clio. Two female black Angus cows ($2,000) were reported stolen.

An information report was filed from Cedar Street in Eufaula.

April 2

Burglary-residence-forced third degree was reported from Hagler Mill Road in Louisville. One window ($400) was reported damaged.

An information report was filed from White Oak Church Road in Eufaula.

Failure of adult sex offender to register with local law enforcement was reported from Lee Road in Eufaula.