Barbour County arrest report

Arrests
The Barbour County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrest on March 29:
March 29
Andrew Leon Griffin, 43, Louisville—two counts of possession of marijuana
INCIDENTS
The Barbour County Sheriff’s Department recorded the following incident reports from March 28 through April 2:
March 28
A miscellaneous incident was reported from Highway 82 in Eufaula.
March 29
Two counts of possession of marijuana second degree were reported from AL Highway 51 North at Hall Street in Clayton. One gram of marijuana was recovered.
Harassing communications was reported from Rocky Mount Church Road in Eufaula.
Harassing communications was reported from Westfield Court in Clayton.
Larceny/theft of lost property third degree ($500-less than $1,500) was reported from Adams Mill Road/County Road 53 in Clayton. One shotgun ($550) was reported stolen.
March 30
Larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) and criminal mischief-damage to business property second degree were reported from John C. Martin Road in Clayton. One vehicle tag ($50) was reported stolen and a catalytic convertor ($250) was reported damaged.
March 31
An information report was filed from Sheppard Road in Clio. Two female black Angus cows ($2,000) were reported stolen.
An information report was filed from Cedar Street in Eufaula.
April 2
Burglary-residence-forced third degree was reported from Hagler Mill Road in Louisville. One window ($400) was reported damaged.
An information report was filed from White Oak Church Road in Eufaula.
Failure of adult sex offender to register with local law enforcement was reported from Lee Road in Eufaula.