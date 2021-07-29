Barbour County arrest report

An information report was filed from White Oak Drive in Eufaula. One boat dock ($12,500) was reported damaged.

Burglary-residence-no force third degree was reported from River Road in Clio. Copper tubing ($200) and one aluminum ladder ($100) were reported stolen.

JULY 20

Stolen property-swindle third degree ($500-less than $1,500) was reported from County Road 57 in Eufaula. One John Deere lawn mower ($650) was reported stolen.

An information report was filed from Calhoun Road in Eufaula.

An information report was filed from Taylor Road in Eufaula.

Aggravated assault-family-strong arm first degree was reported from Eula Street in Eufaula.

A death investigation was reported from Rodeo Road in Ariton.

JULY 21

An information report was filed from Pleasant Hill Road in Eufaula.

JULY 23