Barbour County arrest report

ARRESTS
JULY 15
Michael Dean Williams, 42, Eufaula—failure to appear-criminal
JULY 16
Amelia Louise Sage, 22, Clayton—domestic violence-coercion-simple assault
Montreon Terrezes Paige, 30, Eufaula—three counts of alias writ of arrest
JULY 26
Billy Joe McClendon, 60, Clayton—unlawful breaking and entering vehicle
INCIDENTS
JULY 12
An information report was filed from Owens Lane in Eufaula.
JULY 13
Reckless endangerment and attempting to elude a police officer were reported from Bethlehem Church Road and AL Highway 51 South in Louisville. One blue and white Yamaha Raptor 700R ATV was recovered.
An information report was filed from Rocky Mount Church Road in Eufaula.
JULY 14
Throwing/shooting into occupied vehicle and criminal mischief-damage to private property first degree were reported from Rocky Mount Church Road in Eufaula. Two back passenger windows of vehicle ($500), one dash instrument panel ($500), two body panels ($500) and one passenger tail light ($175) were reported damaged.
Criminal mischief-shooting-unoccupied third degree was reported from Rocky Mount Church Road in Eufaula. One front door to residence ($250) was reported damaged.
Simple assault third degree was reported from Rocky Mount Church Road in Eufaula.
Larceny/theft-other vehicle first degree was reported from Gammage Road in Eufaula. A 2003 Honda Quad 4x4 ($4,025) was reported stolen.
JULY 16
Domestic violence-coercion-simple assault third degree was reported from Highway 30 in Clayton.
JULY 17
Reckless endangerment and attempting to elude a police officer were reported from Shiloh Road in Eufaula. A 1995 Nissan pick-up truck and one blue spiral notebook were recovered.
Possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of marijuana second degree were reported from Highway 165 in Eufaula.
JULY 18
Assault-domestic-coercion (harassment/intimidation) third degree was reported from Highway 165 in Eufaula.
An information report was filed from John C. Martin Road in Clayton.
JULY 19
An information report was filed from White Oak Drive in Eufaula. One boat dock ($12,500) was reported damaged.
Burglary-residence-no force third degree was reported from River Road in Clio. Copper tubing ($200) and one aluminum ladder ($100) were reported stolen.
JULY 20
Stolen property-swindle third degree ($500-less than $1,500) was reported from County Road 57 in Eufaula. One John Deere lawn mower ($650) was reported stolen.
An information report was filed from Calhoun Road in Eufaula.
An information report was filed from Taylor Road in Eufaula.
Aggravated assault-family-strong arm first degree was reported from Eula Street in Eufaula.
A death investigation was reported from Rodeo Road in Ariton.
JULY 21
An information report was filed from Pleasant Hill Road in Eufaula.
JULY 23
Burglary/non-residence/forced third degree was reported from Bethlehem Church Road in Clayton. One church PA system ($1,000) and one microwave ($100) were reported stolen. One door frame ($200) was reported damaged.
Assault/harassment was reported from Williams Mill Road in Eufaula.
Larceny/theft-from yards fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from River Road in Ariton. One orange extension cord ($30), eight pieces of lumber ($140) and one box of deck screws ($150) were reported stolen.
An information report was filed from John C. Martin Road in Clayton.
JULY 24
Larceny/theft-vehicle parts first degree was reported from River Road in Clio. One converter ($307) was reported stolen.
An information report was filed from Highway 51 South in Clio.
JULY 26
Burglary/residence/forced third degree was reported from Lunsford Road in Eufaula. Bank account information, tax records, social security cards and birth certificates were reported stolen. One window ($200) was reported damaged.
Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported from Baxter Station Road in Louisville.
JULY 27
Failure of adult sex offender to register with local law enforcement was reported from Robertson Airport Road in Clayton.