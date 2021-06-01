 Skip to main content
Barbour County arrest report
ARRESTS

May 20

Candice Lebre Kenney, 36, Eufaula—probation violation

Leon McArthur Streater, 38, Midway—contempt of/interrupting court proceedings

Rickie Lane Shirah, 22, Eufaula—criminal mischief, failure to appear/bail jumping, unlawful breaking and entering (vehicle)

May 21

Candice Lebre Kenney, 36, Eufaula—probation violation

INCIDENTS

May 20

An information report was filed from Highway 51 South in Clayton.

Simple assault third degree was reported from Lumpkin Drive in Eufaula.

May 21

Larceny/theft-other vehicle first degree was reported from Bream Drive in Eufaula. A 2009 Honda Rincon 680 ATV ($5,000) was reported stolen and later recovered.

May 23

An information report was filed from Highway 131/Dennis Road in Baker Hill.

May 24

Failure of adult sex offender to register with local law enforcement was reported from Robertson Airport Road in Clayton.

