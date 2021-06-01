Barbour County arrest report

ARRESTS
May 20
Candice Lebre Kenney, 36, Eufaula—probation violation
Leon McArthur Streater, 38, Midway—contempt of/interrupting court proceedings
Rickie Lane Shirah, 22, Eufaula—criminal mischief, failure to appear/bail jumping, unlawful breaking and entering (vehicle)
May 21
INCIDENTS
May 20
An information report was filed from Highway 51 South in Clayton.
Simple assault third degree was reported from Lumpkin Drive in Eufaula.
May 21
Larceny/theft-other vehicle first degree was reported from Bream Drive in Eufaula. A 2009 Honda Rincon 680 ATV ($5,000) was reported stolen and later recovered.
May 23
An information report was filed from Highway 131/Dennis Road in Baker Hill.
May 24