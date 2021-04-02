Barbour County arrest report

Harassing communications was reported from Wallace Drive in Clio.

Larceny/theft from public building third degree ($500-less than $1,500) was reported from Eufaula Avenue in Clayton.

March 25

Failure of adult sex offender to register with local law enforcement was reported from Robertson Airport Road in Clayton.

Larceny/theft of property third degree ($500-less than $1,500) and forgery-counterfeiting third degree were reported from Bud Gary Road in Clayton.

March 26

Fraudulent use of credit/debit card was reported South Eufaula Avenue in Eufaula.

Larceny/theft-miscellaneous first degree was reported from Bud Gary Road/Highway 30 in Clayton. One live trap ($450) was reported stolen.

Larceny/theft-miscellaneous fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from Miller Road in Midway. $100 was reported stolen.

March 27

Assault-domestic-coercion (harassment/intimidation) third degree was reported from Cottonhill Road in Eufaula.

March 28