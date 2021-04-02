Barbour County arrest report

Arrests
The Barbour County Sheriff’s Office made the following arrests between March 17-27:
March 17
Ronnie Lee Domino, 68, Clayton—bench warrant
Devito R. Freeman, 32, Louisville—bench warrant
Alexander Gregory Murray, 24, Eufaula—bench warrant
Richard Wayne Hines, 29, Ariton—bench warrant
Maurice Boykin, 25, Louisville—bench warrant
David Jaheem Burks, 19, Clayton—bench warrant
William Antonia Parker, 32, Eufaula—bench warrant
March 19
Robert Kipling Baker, 30—resisting arrest and criminal trespassing
March 20
Austin Daniel Jeffery, 20, Eufaula—violation of court order
March 25
Timothy Fred Hurst, 51, Clayton—theft of property ($500-less than $1,500) and forgery-counterfeiting
March 27
Cedric J. Smith, 32, Eufaula—assault-domestic-coercion (harassment/intimidation)
INCIDENTS
The Barbour County Sheriff’s Department recorded the following incident reports between March 18-28:
March 18
An information report was filed from Doster Road in Ariton.
March 19
An information report was filed from Robertson Airport Drive in Clayton. One Taser cartridge ($100) was recovered.
Resisting arrest and criminal trespassing second degree were reported from Bowden Road in Clayton.
Identity theft was reported from Fifth Avenue North in Birmingham.
Larceny/theft first degree was reported from Power Lane in Eufaula. A 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee ($1,000) was reported stolen.
March 20
Failure of adult sex offender to register with local law enforcement was reported from Robertson Airport Road in Clayton.
March 21
Aggravated assault-domestic-menacing-gun was reported from Highway 10 in Clio.
March 22
Fraud-swindle/home repair was reported from County Road 43 in Clayton. $3,800 of incomplete work to property was reported stolen.
Harassing communications was reported from Wallace Drive in Clio.
Larceny/theft from public building third degree ($500-less than $1,500) was reported from Eufaula Avenue in Clayton.
March 25
Failure of adult sex offender to register with local law enforcement was reported from Robertson Airport Road in Clayton.
Larceny/theft of property third degree ($500-less than $1,500) and forgery-counterfeiting third degree were reported from Bud Gary Road in Clayton.
March 26
Fraudulent use of credit/debit card was reported South Eufaula Avenue in Eufaula.
Larceny/theft-miscellaneous first degree was reported from Bud Gary Road/Highway 30 in Clayton. One live trap ($450) was reported stolen.
Larceny/theft-miscellaneous fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from Miller Road in Midway. $100 was reported stolen.
March 27
Assault-domestic-coercion (harassment/intimidation) third degree was reported from Cottonhill Road in Eufaula.
March 28
A death investigation was reported from J.W. McLean Road in Clio.