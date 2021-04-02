 Skip to main content
Barbour County arrest report
Barbour County arrest report

Arrests

The Barbour County Sheriff’s Office made the following arrests between March 17-27:

March 17

Ronnie Lee Domino, 68, Clayton—bench warrant

Devito R. Freeman, 32, Louisville—bench warrant

Alexander Gregory Murray, 24, Eufaula—bench warrant

Richard Wayne Hines, 29, Ariton—bench warrant

Maurice Boykin, 25, Louisville—bench warrant

David Jaheem Burks, 19, Clayton—bench warrant

William Antonia Parker, 32, Eufaula—bench warrant

March 19

Robert Kipling Baker, 30—resisting arrest and criminal trespassing

March 20

Austin Daniel Jeffery, 20, Eufaula—violation of court order

March 25

Timothy Fred Hurst, 51, Clayton—theft of property ($500-less than $1,500) and forgery-counterfeiting

March 27

Cedric J. Smith, 32, Eufaula—assault-domestic-coercion (harassment/intimidation)

INCIDENTS

The Barbour County Sheriff’s Department recorded the following incident reports between March 18-28:

March 18

An information report was filed from Doster Road in Ariton.

March 19

An information report was filed from Robertson Airport Drive in Clayton. One Taser cartridge ($100) was recovered.

Resisting arrest and criminal trespassing second degree were reported from Bowden Road in Clayton.

Identity theft was reported from Fifth Avenue North in Birmingham.

Larceny/theft first degree was reported from Power Lane in Eufaula. A 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee ($1,000) was reported stolen.

March 20

Failure of adult sex offender to register with local law enforcement was reported from Robertson Airport Road in Clayton.

March 21

Aggravated assault-domestic-menacing-gun was reported from Highway 10 in Clio.

March 22

Fraud-swindle/home repair was reported from County Road 43 in Clayton. $3,800 of incomplete work to property was reported stolen.

Harassing communications was reported from Wallace Drive in Clio.

Larceny/theft from public building third degree ($500-less than $1,500) was reported from Eufaula Avenue in Clayton.

March 25

Failure of adult sex offender to register with local law enforcement was reported from Robertson Airport Road in Clayton.

Larceny/theft of property third degree ($500-less than $1,500) and forgery-counterfeiting third degree were reported from Bud Gary Road in Clayton.

March 26

Fraudulent use of credit/debit card was reported South Eufaula Avenue in Eufaula.

Larceny/theft-miscellaneous first degree was reported from Bud Gary Road/Highway 30 in Clayton. One live trap ($450) was reported stolen.

Larceny/theft-miscellaneous fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from Miller Road in Midway. $100 was reported stolen.

March 27

Assault-domestic-coercion (harassment/intimidation) third degree was reported from Cottonhill Road in Eufaula.

March 28

A death investigation was reported from J.W. McLean Road in Clio.

An information report was filed from Robertson Airport Road in Clayton.

