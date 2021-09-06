Barbour County “chicks” enter Alabama 4-H Golden Egg Contest

Barbour County sisters Kayla, Alyssa and Leigha Smith and Carolyn and Gracie Ward are set to represent the county in the annual 4-H Golden Egg Contest.

The 4-H Golden Egg Contest assesses the ability of 4-H members to raise chickens that produce high-quality eggs. Participants submit up to three sets of one dozen eggs, which are judged for uniform appearance and consistent interior quality using the same testing measures applied in commercial poultry production. The contest is typically held in August and is open to Alabama 4-H members who have a flock of chickens that are currently laying eggs.

The chickens may be from a 4-H Chick Chain, Poultry Project, or other program source. The entry fee is $5 per dozen.

Entry categories include:

Age: junior and senior. 4-H is for youth ages 9 to 18. Junior age is 9-13 and senior is 14-18.

Eggshell color: white, brown, and blue/green

Egg size: pee wee, small, medium, large, extra large, and jumbo. Size is determined by the weight of one dozen eggs (any kitchen scale that shows weight in ounces can be used).