Barbour County Extension Office to hold job search preparation classes
Barbour County Extension Office to hold job search preparation classes

Starting on Wednesday, April 7, the Barbour County Extension Office will host a series of “Lunch & Learn” job search preparation sessions online via Zoom.

Each session will focus on the different aspects of choosing a job, resume writing and interviewing.

April 7—Career Choice

Identifying work values

Identifying skills and interests

Discovering the right career fit

Exploring different courses

Utilizing online career assessments

April 14—Resume Writing

Tips for writing a resume

Different types of resumes

Contents of a resume

Submitting a resume online

Contents of a cover letter

April 21—Interview Skills

Common interview questions

Star method of behavioral interview questions

Appropriate dress

Thank you notes

Each session begins at 11 a.m. and lasts until noon. Register online for one or more sessions at https://auburn.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAvdu2orz0qG9AK_6oUHimxn0YZp9xyHUTz. Upon registration, participants will be sent the Zoom link.

For more information, contact Emily Hines at eah0047@auburn.edu.

