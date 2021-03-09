Barbour County Extension Office to hold job search preparation classes

Starting on Wednesday, April 7, the Barbour County Extension Office will host a series of “Lunch & Learn” job search preparation sessions online via Zoom.
Each session will focus on the different aspects of choosing a job, resume writing and interviewing.
April 7—Career Choice
Identifying work values
Identifying skills and interests
Discovering the right career fit
Exploring different courses
Utilizing online career assessments
April 14—Resume Writing
Tips for writing a resume
Different types of resumes
Contents of a resume
Submitting a resume online
Contents of a cover letter
April 21—Interview Skills
Common interview questions
Star method of behavioral interview questions
Appropriate dress
Thank you notes
Each session begins at 11 a.m. and lasts until noon. Register online for one or more sessions at https://auburn.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAvdu2orz0qG9AK_6oUHimxn0YZp9xyHUTz. Upon registration, participants will be sent the Zoom link.
For more information, contact Emily Hines at eah0047@auburn.edu.