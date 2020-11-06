Barbour County has over 50 percent voter turnout

More than 10,000 voters across the county flocked to the polls on Election Day to cast ballots in support of their preferred candidates.
According to the Probate Judge Susan Shorter and the county's election team, 10,498 total ballots were cast in Tuesday’s elections; there are 17,819 registered voters in Barbour County, yielding a voter turnout of 58.91 percent.
The State of Alabama as a whole had a large voter turnout. From 3,708,804 registered voters, 2,293,813 ballots were cast for a turnout percentage of 61.85.
Here’s how Barbour County residents voted:
Presidential Election
- Donald Trump gained 53.60 percent of the vote, or 5,605 votes. Joseph Biden received 45.63 percent of the vote, or 4,772 votes. Jo Jorgensen received 68 votes and there were 12 write-in votes cast.
United States Senator
- Tommy Tuberville received a majority of the votes with 5,434, or 52.15 percent. Doug Jones received 4,976 votes, or 47.76 percent, and there were nine write-in votes cast.
United States Representative, 2nd Congressional District
- Barry Moore defeated Phyllis Harvey-Hall with 5,629 votes, or 54.74 percent. Harvey-Hall received 4,645 votes, 45.17 percent, and there were 10 write-in votes cast.
Barbour County elections
- Marshall J. Williams III ran unopposed for Barbour County Revenue Commissioner and received 97.64 percent of the vote, or 6,731 votes. Write-in candidates received 163 votes.
- Christine George ran unopposed for Barbour County Board of Education member District 3 and received 349 votes, or 98.59 percent of the vote. Write-in candidates received five votes.
- Jean Kennedy ran unopposed for Barbour County Board of Education member District 4 and gained 95.76 percent of the vote, or 407 votes. Write-in candidates received 18 votes.
- Amy Glenn ran unopposed for Barbour County Board of Education member District 5 and received 268 votes, or 95.04 percent of the vote. Write-in candidates received 14 votes.
- A local amendment proposing to phase out the supernumerary system for certain elected county officials and allow them to participate in the Employees’ Retirement System was approved by 6,149 yes votes (74.19 percent). The amendment received 2,139 no votes, or 25.81 percent.
