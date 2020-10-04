 Skip to main content
Barbour County hits 43 percent mark in United Way campaign
During the United Way Bus Tour Stop in Eufaula, it was announced that Barbour County had raised over $59,000, or 43 percent of the $139,000 goal.

The following reports were given:

Terri Ricks, representing Wallace Community College-Sparks Campus, $3, 948.

Tom Wachs, representing Eufaula Housing Authority, $4,170.

Tameka Woodson, representing Johnson Outdoors, $18,000.

Bob Powers, representing Eufaula Agency, $2,000.

WestRoc, $12,000.

Katie Vickers, representing Medical Center Barbour, campaign is still ongoing.

