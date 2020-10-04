Barbour County hits 43 percent mark in United Way campaign

During the United Way Bus Tour Stop in Eufaula, it was announced that Barbour County had raised over $59,000, or 43 percent of the $139,000 goal.
The following reports were given:
Terri Ricks, representing Wallace Community College-Sparks Campus, $3, 948.
Tom Wachs, representing Eufaula Housing Authority, $4,170.
Tameka Woodson, representing Johnson Outdoors, $18,000.
Bob Powers, representing Eufaula Agency, $2,000.
WestRoc, $12,000.
Katie Vickers, representing Medical Center Barbour, campaign is still ongoing.
