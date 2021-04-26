Barbour County man arrested on drug trafficking charges

Agents with the Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force (ADETF) in Region B on Monday, April 19, conducted a traffic stop in Barbour County that resulted in an arrest and the recovery of approximately 559 grams of methamphetamine, five grams of cocaine and three grams of marijuana.

Agents arrested Bobby Antonio Mahone for trafficking in methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana in the first degree.

The ADETF is coordinated by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), with partner law enforcement agencies across the state. Region B comprises Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, Enterprise Police Department, Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Eufaula Police Department, Ozark Police Department, Geneva County Sheriff’s Office and Geneva Police Department.

Nothing further is available as the investigation continue