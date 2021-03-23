 Skip to main content
Barbour County Sheriff arrest report
Barbour County Sheriff arrest report

Arrests

The Barbour County Sheriff’s Office made the following arrests for bench warrants from March 10-15:

March 10

Dennis Edwin Horne, 57, Clayton—WR-FTA-criminal

Fredrick Alfonza Moreland, 56, Eufaula—four counts of bench warrant

Montreon Terrezes Paige, 30, Eufaula—two counts of bench warrant

Jaskin Kentrell Parker, 25—two counts of bench warrant

March 12

Slayden Van Nolen, 53, Pittsview—bench warrant

Bradley Penner, 30, Eufaula—bench warrant

Michael Paul Mitchell, 29, Dothan—bench warrant

Jacaques LaJuan Glenn, 25, Eufaula—bench warrant

Jerry Lee Ford, 47, Phenix City—bench warrant

Devonte Leon Barnett, 21, Eufaula—bench warrant

Bolder Dakota Miles, 21, Eufaula—bench warrant

Devon Dean, 25, Eufaula—two counts of bench warrant

David Jaheem Burks, 19—two counts of bench warrant

Rodney Doren Devose, 35, Eufaula—two counts of bench warrant

Lukas James Richmond, 29, Eufaula—bench warrant

David Spurlock, 59, Eufaula—bench warrant

Eric Rashad Smith, 19, Eufaula—bench warrant

March 15

Dontavious Rafael Key, 25, Louisville—bench warrant

INCIDENTS

The Barbour County Sheriff’s Office received the following reports from March 5-15:

March 5

An information report was filed from Cochran Road in Eufaula.

March 7

Assault/domestic violence second degree and criminal mischief second degree were reported from Miller Road in Midway. One dining room set ($2,500) and various items ($200) were reported damaged.

March 8

An information report was filed from Marshall Drive in Eufaula. A male pit bull ($800) was reported stolen.

March 10

An information report was filed from Caraway Road in Clayton. A male Rottweiler ($800) was reported stolen.

March 12

A miscellaneous incident was reported from Gammage Road/South Fork Road in Eufaula.

Burglary/residence/forced third degree was reported from Gammage Road in Eufaula. One book bag containing various female clothing ($100), one telescope ($300), one large blue tarp ($180), one box of shotgun shells ($100), one blue folding chair with cooler ($180) and one fishing pole ($150) were reported stolen.

March 13

Assault-domestic-coercion (harassment/intimidation) third degree was reported from Highway 10 in Blue Springs.

March 14

An information report was filed from County Road 8 in Clio.

March 15 Aggravated assault-family-strong arm second degree was reported from Ponderosa Drive in Eufaula.

