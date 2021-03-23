Barbour County Sheriff arrest report

Arrests
The Barbour County Sheriff’s Office made the following arrests for bench warrants from March 10-15:
March 10
Dennis Edwin Horne, 57, Clayton—WR-FTA-criminal
Fredrick Alfonza Moreland, 56, Eufaula—four counts of bench warrant
Montreon Terrezes Paige, 30, Eufaula—two counts of bench warrant
Jaskin Kentrell Parker, 25—two counts of bench warrant
March 12
Slayden Van Nolen, 53, Pittsview—bench warrant
Bradley Penner, 30, Eufaula—bench warrant
Michael Paul Mitchell, 29, Dothan—bench warrant
Jacaques LaJuan Glenn, 25, Eufaula—bench warrant
Jerry Lee Ford, 47, Phenix City—bench warrant
Devonte Leon Barnett, 21, Eufaula—bench warrant
Bolder Dakota Miles, 21, Eufaula—bench warrant
Devon Dean, 25, Eufaula—two counts of bench warrant
David Jaheem Burks, 19—two counts of bench warrant
Rodney Doren Devose, 35, Eufaula—two counts of bench warrant
Lukas James Richmond, 29, Eufaula—bench warrant
David Spurlock, 59, Eufaula—bench warrant
Eric Rashad Smith, 19, Eufaula—bench warrant
March 15
Dontavious Rafael Key, 25, Louisville—bench warrant
INCIDENTS
The Barbour County Sheriff’s Office received the following reports from March 5-15:
March 5
An information report was filed from Cochran Road in Eufaula.
March 7
Assault/domestic violence second degree and criminal mischief second degree were reported from Miller Road in Midway. One dining room set ($2,500) and various items ($200) were reported damaged.
March 8
An information report was filed from Marshall Drive in Eufaula. A male pit bull ($800) was reported stolen.
March 10
An information report was filed from Caraway Road in Clayton. A male Rottweiler ($800) was reported stolen.
March 12
A miscellaneous incident was reported from Gammage Road/South Fork Road in Eufaula.
Burglary/residence/forced third degree was reported from Gammage Road in Eufaula. One book bag containing various female clothing ($100), one telescope ($300), one large blue tarp ($180), one box of shotgun shells ($100), one blue folding chair with cooler ($180) and one fishing pole ($150) were reported stolen.
March 13
Assault-domestic-coercion (harassment/intimidation) third degree was reported from Highway 10 in Blue Springs.
March 14
An information report was filed from County Road 8 in Clio.
March 15 Aggravated assault-family-strong arm second degree was reported from Ponderosa Drive in Eufaula.