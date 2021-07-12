Barbour County Sheriff's arrest report

A miscellaneous incident was reported from County Road 27 in Louisville. One black Nissan Altima ($5,000) was reported damaged.

An information report was filed from Cody Kennedy Road in Louisville.

July 2

Assault-domestic-coercion (harassment/intimidation) third degree and auto theft first degree were reported from Cottonhill Road in Eufaula. A 2003 white Mazda Tribute was reported stolen.

July 3

An information report was filed from AL Highway 10 West and County Road 23 in Clio. One front passenger door window of vehicle was reported damaged.

July 4

Larceny/theft-other vehicle first degree was reported from White Oak Shores Road in Eufaula. A 2007 Yamaha jet ski ($1,000) was reported stolen.

An information report was filed from County Road 79 in Eufaula.

July 5

An information report was filed from County Road 79 South in Eufaula.