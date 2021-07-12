Barbour County Sheriff's arrest report

ARRESTS
June 24
Adrian Jerome Shaw, 23, Eufaula—probation violation
June 30
Jeffery Turner, 52, Eufaula—failure to appear-criminal
July 1
Shannon Leah Grant, 27, Eufaula—failure to appear/bail jumping
July 5
Christopher Michael Hurst, 47, Clayton—burglary-residence-no force, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of possession of marijuana
INCIDENTS
June 21
An information report was filed from Sutton Dairy Road in Ariton.
June 26
An information report was filed from Taylor Road in Eufaula.
June 28
A miscellaneous incident was reported from Highway 51 South in Ariton.
July 1
Robbery-street-gun first degree was reported from Highway 431 North in Eufaula. $2,500 in cash and vehicle keys ($100) were reported stolen.
A miscellaneous incident was reported from County Road 27 in Louisville. One black Nissan Altima ($5,000) was reported damaged.
An information report was filed from Cody Kennedy Road in Louisville.
July 2
Assault-domestic-coercion (harassment/intimidation) third degree and auto theft first degree were reported from Cottonhill Road in Eufaula. A 2003 white Mazda Tribute was reported stolen.
July 3
An information report was filed from AL Highway 10 West and County Road 23 in Clio. One front passenger door window of vehicle was reported damaged.
July 4
Larceny/theft-other vehicle first degree was reported from White Oak Shores Road in Eufaula. A 2007 Yamaha jet ski ($1,000) was reported stolen.
An information report was filed from County Road 79 in Eufaula.
July 5
An information report was filed from County Road 79 South in Eufaula.