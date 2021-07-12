 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Barbour County Sheriff's arrest report
0 Comments

Barbour County Sheriff's arrest report

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ARRESTS

June 24

Adrian Jerome Shaw, 23, Eufaula—probation violation

June 30

Jeffery Turner, 52, Eufaula—failure to appear-criminal

July 1

Shannon Leah Grant, 27, Eufaula—failure to appear/bail jumping

July 5

Christopher Michael Hurst, 47, Clayton—burglary-residence-no force, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of possession of marijuana

INCIDENTS

June 21

An information report was filed from Sutton Dairy Road in Ariton.

June 26

An information report was filed from Taylor Road in Eufaula.

June 28

A miscellaneous incident was reported from Highway 51 South in Ariton.

July 1

Robbery-street-gun first degree was reported from Highway 431 North in Eufaula. $2,500 in cash and vehicle keys ($100) were reported stolen.

A miscellaneous incident was reported from County Road 27 in Louisville. One black Nissan Altima ($5,000) was reported damaged.

An information report was filed from Cody Kennedy Road in Louisville.

July 2

Assault-domestic-coercion (harassment/intimidation) third degree and auto theft first degree were reported from Cottonhill Road in Eufaula. A 2003 white Mazda Tribute was reported stolen.

July 3

An information report was filed from AL Highway 10 West and County Road 23 in Clio. One front passenger door window of vehicle was reported damaged.

July 4

Larceny/theft-other vehicle first degree was reported from White Oak Shores Road in Eufaula. A 2007 Yamaha jet ski ($1,000) was reported stolen.

An information report was filed from County Road 79 in Eufaula. 

July 5

An information report was filed from County Road 79 South in Eufaula.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community Calendar
News

Community Calendar

Quail and Turkey Management Tour: The Barbour County Quail and Turkey Management Tour will be held on Friday, July 16 at the Barbour County Ma…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert