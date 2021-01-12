Barbour County Sheriff's arrest report

The following arrests were made by the Barbour County Sheriff's Department from Dec. 24 through Dec. 31.
DECEMBER 24
Willie James Bethune, 59, Eufaula—attempting to elude a police officer and driving under the influence (alcohol)
DECEMBER 25
Juan Carlos Caal Ico, 20—driving under the influence (alcohol)
DECEMBER 31
Justin Bryan Harvell, 23, Eufaula—domestic violence-simple assault
Brandy Nichole Powell, 39, Eufaula—domestic violence-simple assault
The following incidents were recorded by the Barbour County Sheriff's Department from Dec. 26 through Jan. 7.
INCIDENTS
DECEMBER 26
An information report was filed from Highway 131 in Eufaula.
Larceny/theft-firearms second degree was reported from M P Comer Road in Comer. One .9mm Ruger handgun ($600) was reported stolen.
Criminal mischief-damage to private property third degree was reported from County Road 25 in Midway. A barbed wire fence ($100) was reported damaged.
DECEMBER 27
Assault-domestic-menacing-gun third degree was reported from Kilgore Drive in Eufaula.
Assault-domestic-coercion (harassment/intimidation) third degree was reported from Ponderosa Drive in Eufaula.
DECEMBER 28
Assault (harassment/intimidation) was reported from Highway 431 South.
DECEMBER 29
Failure of adult sex offender to register with local law enforcement was reported from Robertson Airport Road in Clayton.
An information report was filed from Caraway Road in Louisville.
DECEMBER 31
Two counts of possession of marijuana second degree were reported from Cottonhill Road and Old Clayton Road in Eufaula. 11.20 grams of marijuana ($120) were recovered.
An information report was filed from Edward Court in Eufaula. One .40 caliber Taurus Millennium handgun ($500) was recovered.
JANUARY 1
An information report was filed from Highway 30 in Eufaula.
An information report was filed from Ponderosa Drive in Eufaula.