Barbour County Sheriff's arrest report

DECEMBER 27

Assault-domestic-menacing-gun third degree was reported from Kilgore Drive in Eufaula.

Assault-domestic-coercion (harassment/intimidation) third degree was reported from Ponderosa Drive in Eufaula.

DECEMBER 28

Assault (harassment/intimidation) was reported from Highway 431 South.

DECEMBER 29

Failure of adult sex offender to register with local law enforcement was reported from Robertson Airport Road in Clayton.

An information report was filed from Caraway Road in Louisville.

DECEMBER 31

Two counts of possession of marijuana second degree were reported from Cottonhill Road and Old Clayton Road in Eufaula. 11.20 grams of marijuana ($120) were recovered.

An information report was filed from Edward Court in Eufaula. One .40 caliber Taurus Millennium handgun ($500) was recovered.

JANUARY 1

An information report was filed from Highway 30 in Eufaula.