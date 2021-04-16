 Skip to main content
Barbour County Sheriff's arrest report
Barbour County Sheriff's arrest report

ARRESTS

The Barbour County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests on April 5 and 10:

April 5

James Eric Gaines, 48, Eufaula—failure of adult sex offender to register with local law enforcement

Flor Marlene Perez Soto, 36, Eufaula—three counts of reckless endangerment

April 10

Amber Nicole Holmes, 33, Eufaula—probation violation

INCIDENTS

The Barbour County Sheriff’s Department recorded the following incident reports from April 5-11:

April 5

Larceny/theft-vehicle parts third degree ($500-less than $1,500) was reported from Upshaw Road in Eufaula. Ten aluminum catalytic convertors ($1,000) were reported stolen.

Extortion-damage property second degree and larceny/theft of lost property third degree ($500-less than $1,500) was reported from Rocky Mount Church Road in Eufaula. One stimulus check ($1,400) was reported stolen.

A miscellaneous incident was reported from Taylor Road in Eufaula.

April 6

Larceny/theft-miscellaneous first degree was reported from Highway 30 in Eufaula. Money for roofing job materials ($3,300) was reported stolen.

April 8

Assault (harassment/intimidation) was reported from Kelly Street in Clio.

Reckless driving was reported from AL-51 in Clayton.

April 9

Larceny/theft from yards fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from Lumpkin Drive in Eufaula. One Stihl 25 inch chainsaw ($250) was reported stolen.

An information report was filed from County Road 27 in Louisville.

April 10

Probation violation was reported from East Barbour Street in Eufaula.

An information report was filed from Hagler Mill Road in Louisville.

April 11

An information report was filed from Highway 30 in Louisville.

