Barbour County Sheriff's arrest report

April 6

Larceny/theft-miscellaneous first degree was reported from Highway 30 in Eufaula. Money for roofing job materials ($3,300) was reported stolen.

April 8

Assault (harassment/intimidation) was reported from Kelly Street in Clio.

Reckless driving was reported from AL-51 in Clayton.

April 9

Larceny/theft from yards fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from Lumpkin Drive in Eufaula. One Stihl 25 inch chainsaw ($250) was reported stolen.

An information report was filed from County Road 27 in Louisville.

April 10

Probation violation was reported from East Barbour Street in Eufaula.

An information report was filed from Hagler Mill Road in Louisville.

April 11

An information report was filed from Highway 30 in Louisville.