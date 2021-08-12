 Skip to main content
Barbour County Sheriff's arrest report
Barbour County Sheriff's arrest report

  • Updated
BC sheriff
Savanah Weed

ARRESTS

July 27

Cynthia Zoe Kelly, 64, Eufaula—manufacturing of hallucinogens and possession of marijuana

July 29

David Spurlock, 59, Dothan—failure to appear (criminal)

July 30

Reginald Quinterro McBride, 41, Eufaula—failure to appear (criminal)

August 1

Amanda Shae Stevens, 39, Eufaula—two counts of bench warrant

August 2

William Coleman Scroggins, 44, Clayton—bench warrant

Henry Lee Miller, 50, Clayton—assault-domestic-harassment-family and assault-domestic violence third degree

August 8

Homice Thompkins, 58, Louisville—driving under the influence (alcohol)

INCIDENTS

July 27

Manufacture of hallucinogens second degree and possession of marijuana first degree were reported from Pleasant Hill Road in Eufaula.

July 28

An information report was filed from Pleasant Hill Road in Eufaula.

Assault-domestic-coercion (harassment/intimidation) third degree was reported from Owens Lane in Eufaula.

Harassing communications was reported from Gammage Road in Eufaula.

July 29

Assault-domestic-coercion (harassment/intimidation) third degree, domestic violence third degree, and criminal mischief third degree were reported from County Road 22 in Clayton. One smartphone ($100) was reported damaged.

July 30

Larceny/theft-miscellaneous third degree ($500-less than $1,500) was reported from Pleasant Hill Road in Eufaula. One iPhone XS ($900) was reported stolen.

July 31

Auto theft first degree was reported from Taylor Road in Eufaula. A 2012 Chevrolet Camaro ($12,000) was reported stolen.

August 1

An information report was filed from Redmond Cove in Eufaula.

August 2

Criminal trespassing third degree was reported from Caraway Road in Clayton.

Aggravated assault/non-family/other weapon second degree was reported from County Road 130 in Louisville.

Leaving the scene of a traffic accident was reported from Highway 30 and 431 South in Eufaula. A Chevrolet Trailblazer ($1,114) was reported damaged.

Larceny/theft-miscellaneous second degree ($1,500-$2,500) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue in Eufaula. One Remington .308 rifle ($800), one Ruger 45 handgun ($800), and one Winchester 12 gauge pump shotgun ($500) were reported stolen.

August 3

Failure of adult sex offender to register with local law enforcement was reported from Robertson Airport Road in Clayton.

August 5

A death investigation was reported from County Road 15 in Ariton.

Simple assault third degree was reported from Tyson Road in Clayton.

August 8

Theft of lost property third degree was reported from Williams Mill Road in Clayton.

Tags

