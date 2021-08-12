Barbour County Sheriff's arrest report

July 28

An information report was filed from Pleasant Hill Road in Eufaula.

Assault-domestic-coercion (harassment/intimidation) third degree was reported from Owens Lane in Eufaula.

Harassing communications was reported from Gammage Road in Eufaula.

July 29

Assault-domestic-coercion (harassment/intimidation) third degree, domestic violence third degree, and criminal mischief third degree were reported from County Road 22 in Clayton. One smartphone ($100) was reported damaged.

July 30

Larceny/theft-miscellaneous third degree ($500-less than $1,500) was reported from Pleasant Hill Road in Eufaula. One iPhone XS ($900) was reported stolen.

July 31

Auto theft first degree was reported from Taylor Road in Eufaula. A 2012 Chevrolet Camaro ($12,000) was reported stolen.

August 1

An information report was filed from Redmond Cove in Eufaula.

August 2