Barbour County Sheriff's arrest report
The following arrests were made by the Barbour County Sheriff’s Office from Jan. 10 through Jan. 25.

JANUARY 10

Preston Ray Carpenter, 40, Eufaula—failure to appear (criminal)

JANUARY 11

Jerry Don Reid, 53, Eufaula—fugitive from justice

JANUARY 15

Robert Franklin Martin, 28, Eufaula—robbery-street-strong arm

JANUARY 22

Roygene Morris, 29, Eufaula—assault-domestic-harassment-family

JANUARY 25

Alex Cord Forshee, 34, Eufaula—adult sex offender in prohibited residence location

INCIDENTS

The following incident reports were recorded by the Barbour County Sheriff’s Office from Jan. 7 through Jan. 25.

JANUARY 7

Death investigation was reported from Highway 431 in Eufaula.

JANUARY 8

An information report was filed from State of Alabama in Eufaula.

JANUARY 14

Burglary-residence-forced third degree and criminal mischief-damage to private property third degree were reported from County Road 41 in Louisville. One Blu-Ray DVD player ($80), karaoke stereo with Bluetooth ($100), one 50” Samsung television ($300) and one vacuum cleaner ($120) were reported stolen. The door frame of the front door ($600) was reported damaged.

JANUARY 18

Criminal trespassing third degree was reported from Cottonhill Road in Eufaula. One SD card containing picture of possible subject was recovered.

Criminal mischief third degree was reported from Highway 239 in Clayton. One Nissan Sentra ($250) was reported damaged.

JANUARY 19

Permitting livestock to run at large was reported from Huey Faulk Road in Clio.

Unauthorized use of auto-no force (joyriding) was reported from Highway 431 North in Eufaula. A 2007 brown Chevrolet Silverado ($5,000) was reported stolen.

JANUARY 20

Assault-domestic-coercion (harassment/intimidation) third degree was reported from Highway 131 in Eufaula.

JANUARY 22

Assault-domestic-harassment-family third degree was reported from Highway 431 South in Eufaula.

JANUARY 23

Adult sex offender in prohibited residence location was reported from Overlook Drive in Eufaula.

JANUARY 25

An information report was filed from County Road 79 North at Barbour Creek Plantation in Clayton.

Assault-domestic-simple assault-family third degree was reported from County Road 33 in Louisville.

Death investigation was reported from Robertson Airport Road in Clayton.

