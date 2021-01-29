Barbour County Sheriff's arrest report

JANUARY 14

Burglary-residence-forced third degree and criminal mischief-damage to private property third degree were reported from County Road 41 in Louisville. One Blu-Ray DVD player ($80), karaoke stereo with Bluetooth ($100), one 50” Samsung television ($300) and one vacuum cleaner ($120) were reported stolen. The door frame of the front door ($600) was reported damaged.

JANUARY 18

Criminal trespassing third degree was reported from Cottonhill Road in Eufaula. One SD card containing picture of possible subject was recovered.

Criminal mischief third degree was reported from Highway 239 in Clayton. One Nissan Sentra ($250) was reported damaged.

JANUARY 19

Permitting livestock to run at large was reported from Huey Faulk Road in Clio.

Unauthorized use of auto-no force (joyriding) was reported from Highway 431 North in Eufaula. A 2007 brown Chevrolet Silverado ($5,000) was reported stolen.

JANUARY 20

Assault-domestic-coercion (harassment/intimidation) third degree was reported from Highway 131 in Eufaula.