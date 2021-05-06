Barbour County Sheriffs Department arrest report

ARRESTS
April 22
Christopher Pruitt, 25, Eufaula—fugitive from justice
INCIDENTS
April 20
Violation of a domestic violence protection order was reported from Robertson Airport Road in Clayton.
April 21
Auto theft first degree was reported from Symes Road in Gibsoton, FL.
A miscellaneous incident was reported from White Oak Church Road in Eufaula. A Cessna recreational airplane was reported damaged.
Theft of lost property fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from Highway 131 in Eufaula. One steam cleaner and electric razor ($300) were reported stolen.
An information report was filed from Highway 30 in Clayton.
April 23
An information report was filed from Highway 30/County Road 79 in Clayton.
April 24
An information report was filed from County Road 25 in Clayton.
April 27
An information report was filed from Barswell Lane in Clayton. One door and window ($100) were reported damaged.
April 28
Obstruction of protection order via phone call was reported from an unnamed location.
April 29
Domestic violence-simple assault-family third degree was reported from County Road 9 in Louisville.
April 30
Assault-domestic-coercion (harassment/intimidation) third degree was reported from Pleasant Hill Road in Eufaula.