Barbour County Sheriffs Department arrest report

ARRESTS

April 22

Christopher Pruitt, 25, Eufaula—fugitive from justice

INCIDENTS

April 20

Violation of a domestic violence protection order was reported from Robertson Airport Road in Clayton.

April 21

Auto theft first degree was reported from Symes Road in Gibsoton, FL.

A miscellaneous incident was reported from White Oak Church Road in Eufaula. A Cessna recreational airplane was reported damaged.

Theft of lost property fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from Highway 131 in Eufaula. One steam cleaner and electric razor ($300) were reported stolen.

An information report was filed from Highway 30 in Clayton.

April 23

An information report was filed from Highway 30/County Road 79 in Clayton.

April 24

An information report was filed from County Road 25 in Clayton.