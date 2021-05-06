 Skip to main content
Barbour County Sheriffs Department arrest report
Barbour County Sheriffs Department arrest report

ARRESTS

April 22

Christopher Pruitt, 25, Eufaula—fugitive from justice

INCIDENTS

April 20

Violation of a domestic violence protection order was reported from Robertson Airport Road in Clayton.

April 21

Auto theft first degree was reported from Symes Road in Gibsoton, FL.

A miscellaneous incident was reported from White Oak Church Road in Eufaula. A Cessna recreational airplane was reported damaged.

Theft of lost property fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from Highway 131 in Eufaula. One steam cleaner and electric razor ($300) were reported stolen.

An information report was filed from Highway 30 in Clayton.

April 23

An information report was filed from Highway 30/County Road 79 in Clayton.

April 24

An information report was filed from County Road 25 in Clayton.

April 27

An information report was filed from Barswell Lane in Clayton. One door and window ($100) were reported damaged.

April 28

Obstruction of protection order via phone call was reported from an unnamed location.

April 29

Domestic violence-simple assault-family third degree was reported from County Road 9 in Louisville.

April 30

Assault-domestic-coercion (harassment/intimidation) third degree was reported from Pleasant Hill Road in Eufaula.

Tags

