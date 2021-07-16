 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Barbour County Sheriffs police report
0 Comments
Barbour County Sheriff’s Report

Barbour County Sheriffs police report

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ARRESTS July 11 James Earl Guilford, 40, Eufaula—possession of drug paraphernalia

INCIDENTS

July 6

Harassing communications was reported from County Road 79 South.

July 8

An information report was filed from Williams Mill Road in Clayton.

An information report was filed from Highway 51 South in Ariton.

July 11

An information report was filed from Marshall Drive in Eufaula.

An information report was filed from Highway 30 at Highway 51 South in Clayton.

A death investigation was reported from Lumpkin Drive in Eufaula.

Auto theft first degree was reported from Church Street in Ariton. A 2010 Ford Ranger ($10,000) was reported stolen and later recovered.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert