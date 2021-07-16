Barbour County Sheriffs police report

ARRESTS July 11 James Earl Guilford, 40, Eufaula—possession of drug paraphernalia

INCIDENTS

July 6

Harassing communications was reported from County Road 79 South.

July 8

An information report was filed from Williams Mill Road in Clayton.

An information report was filed from Highway 51 South in Ariton.

July 11

An information report was filed from Marshall Drive in Eufaula.

An information report was filed from Highway 30 at Highway 51 South in Clayton.

A death investigation was reported from Lumpkin Drive in Eufaula.

Auto theft first degree was reported from Church Street in Ariton. A 2010 Ford Ranger ($10,000) was reported stolen and later recovered.